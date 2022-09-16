RHOP: Karen Huger shows legs in mini dress to celebrate 26th wedding anniversary

Karen Huger celebrates a milestone with her husband, Ray. Pic credit: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram

Karen Huger, an OG Real Housewife, has been the self-proclaimed Grand Dame of Potomac for six seasons, and fans love her quick wit, one-liners, and her entrepreneurial spirit.

The ladies of Potomac are coming back for their seventh season on Bravo, and viewers have been on pins and needles waiting for the dr. And Karen is always involved in some drama.

The trailer shows Mrs. Huger in the hot seat dealing with issues with her marriage, and her possibly having a man on the side.

There has been speculation for several seasons that both Karen and Ray were stepping out on their marriage, and possibly could be ending their union.

But regardless of the rumors, the Grande Dame and the Black Bill Gates appear stronger than ever. The longtime couple seems to be back on track as Karen showed her appreciation for her man.

The couple recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, and Karen took to Instagram to pose with her doting husband.

Karen and Ray Huger celebrate their wedding anniversary

In a sweet Instagram post, Karen wished Ray a happy 26th anniversary, captioning the photo, “Happy 26th Baby!! Love u❤️”

Karen wore a light yellow dress with gold heels, and posed with one foot up. Karen’s hair was long and wild, styled with tons of crimped curls.

Ray stood with Karen wearing a sportcoat and dress pants, holding her arm and smiling with his bride.

The Hugers recently celebrated this anniversary by taking a second honeymoon to the French Riviera, and documented their amazing trip on Instagram so followers could enjoy the beautiful scenery. Karen also revealed that they renewed their vows.

The Real Housewives of Potomac are back next month

The whole gang is back from last season, with one familiar “friend of.” The Grande Dame is back for her seventh season, along with Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo.

Former Housewife Charisse Jackson-Jordan is back as a friend to stir up some drama, and Karen is not happy about it.

A second “friend of” is Jacqueline Blake, who is introduced to the group by Mia. Mia and Jacqueline’s friendship will reportedly be a hot topic among the ladies.

The divorce between Ashley and Michael Darby appears to be a main storyline, along with the marriage issues between Candiace and Chris Dillard, and Robyn and Juan Dixon discussing a prenuptial agreement with an infidelity clause.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns on October 9 at 8/7c on Bravo.