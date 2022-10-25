RHOP: Candiace Dillard-Bassett says that Gizelle Bryant is lying for a check

RHOP star Candiace Dillard-Bassett says Gizelle Bryant made accusations against her husband for the sake of a storyline. Pic credit: Bravo

Candiace Dillard-Bassett was at BravoCon, and she had a lot to say about her co-star Gizelle Bryant.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star was accompanied by her co-star and friend Wendy Osefo when they were stopped for an interview.

They agreed with the interviewer that the first episode premiered with a bang, and Candiace said that fans would need to take notes to keep up with everything going on in the show.

Wendy revealed that the group dynamic will change a lot throughout this season.

Candiace was asked what she thought about Gizelle insinuating in The Real Housewives of Potomac trailer that her husband, Chris Bassett, had hit on her.

The Drive Back singer let out a sigh of disbelief.

RHOP Candiace Dillard-Bassett says Gizelle Bryant is resorting to ‘acrobatics’

Candiace replied, “What I will say is this, when you are dealing with people who are lacking in personal lives, personal story, they have to resort to acrobatics, creative ways, you know.”

Candiace told Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap that her co-star went after her husband for the sake of a storyline.

She continued, “construction paper, Elmer’s Glue to just make up school projects, to keep a job, to keep a check.”

The singer concluded that viewers should stay tuned, insinuating that they will be more to the story.

Gizelle Bryant accuses Chris Basset, Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s husband

Since this interview, the episode has aired, and viewers had a chance to pick sides.

During the episode, Gizelle told Candiace that her husband, Chris, had made her uncomfortable during the reunion taping last year.

Chris was upset about the line of questioning Andy was using with his wife. He asked to talk to Gizelle about it. She told them they could speak in her room.

When they got to the room, Gizelle realized that they were alone and that her glam team had left. Chris kept the room door open.

She then asked him to go check if they needed her back on stage, and they both left.

Although Gizelle admitted to Candiace that Chris didn’t say or do anything wrong, she said the situation made her uncomfortable.

She told other castmates that she thought Chris was making a pass at her.

RHOP viewers slam Gizelle Bryant

After the episode aired, viewers slammed Gizelle for trying to throw Chris under the bus for something he didn’t do. They said Gizelle was wrong for what she was trying to insinuate about Chris, especially since she told her friends on the show that he didn’t do nor say anything out of line.

One viewer wrote, “Another round of questions from another housewife to Gizelle and she maintains Chris did not touch her OR say anything to her. If you invited him to your room, this could’ve been settled off camera. Do y’all see how awful this is?”

Another fan wrote, “What Gizelle is doing is unforgivable. She knows that Chris is not that guy. Lines are being crossed that can’t be uncrossed, and all for a storyline on a tv show. Wild. She deserves everything @TherealCandiace is about to throw at her this season.”

Robyn Dixon, Gizelle’s best friend, even surprised the Bassetts at lunch and told them she was on their side. Robyn even questioned why Gizelle is choosing to bring up these accusations now.

Alliances are shifting this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and viewers are eager to see this story unfold.

