RHOP: Ashley Darby shows off curves in ‘biker chic’ outfit in leather mini skirt and bustier top

Ashley Darby wore a biker chic leather outfit to BravoCon. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley Darby was styling from head to toe at BravoCon over the weekend and one outfit, in particular, caught our attention.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star opted for a biker chic ensemble in a leather set that was sure to turn heads.

Ashley shared a video on social media as she chatted it up and took photos with other Bravolebrities during the second day of the event in her fashionable attire.

She rocked a pleated leather skirt with a matching leather crop top that showed off her toned abs. She threw a leather jacket over her shoulders to complete the ensemble and added gold platform heels and a gold necklace.

The mom of two also switched up her hair color for the event opting for long blonde hair with tight curls.

In the clip, Ashley walked the carpet and posed for photos as she shared a sweet moment with RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais who was clad in a jeans ensemble. She also snapped photos with fans of the show who were waiting in line to see her at BravoCon.

RHOP star Ashley Darby shows off her ‘biker chic’ outfit

The Real Housewives of Potomac star was happy with her biker chic outfit and she showed love to her team in the Instagram post.

“Day 2 was everything!! ♥️ My amazing team brought this biker chic look to life!” wrote Ashley.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Hanging out with my fabulous friends was energizing, getting to know SO MANY of you amazing people made my year 🙌🏽, and the @bravotv After Dark Show was the musical experience our souls needed 👏🏽👏🏽!!”

It was a busy day for the mom of two who joined her fellow Housewives on a panel at BravoCon to dish about the show and later partied the night away with Summer House hottie Luke Gulbranson.

Now that the 34-year-old is separated from her husband Michael Darby, rumors have been swirling about a possible romance between Ashley and Luke after they were caught looking quite cozy together at the event.

Ashley Darby shows skin in a blue cutout dress

Ashley also had some fun with her Real Housewives of Potomac castmates during Day 3 of BravoCon where she donned another head-turning outfit.

This time she opted for a bit of color in a blue midi dress with a plunging neckline, a tie detail in the front, and a deep side cutout.

The long-sleeved dress also had a thigh-high slit that showed off her legs. She switched up her hair for the final day, sporting long sleek locks and red lips.

“Day 3 🔥🔥 I was running on 2 hours of sleep, my voice was nonexistent and the hydration was a -10 but BABBBYYYY – I got my whole life!!! Such a fun day!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽,” said Ashley in her post.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.