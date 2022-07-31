RHOP: Ashley Darby shines bright in a neon bikini on the beach

Ashley Darby slays a neon two-piece in Hawaii. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has been showing up and showing out on social media lately. She has been flaunting her amazing body all over the platforms in the past few months.

Ashley has recently done several professional modeling shoots with fun outfits, makeup, and hair, and fans are loving this side of her.

Ashley has always been into modeling, and also did years of pageant work, but this new vamped-up image is one that her followers haven’t seen before.

As a newly-single mother of two, she is coming into a new phase in her life, and it looks like she is really enjoying the new side of herself.

Ashley recently went on vacation to Hawaii with her sons, Dean and Dylan, and also her friends. She has been documenting her trip on Instagram for all of her followers, and they love seeing one of their favorite Housewives out living life.

On Friday, Ashley posted a series of photos that were neon-bright, and sexy to boot.

RHOP’s Ashley Darby shows off her toned body on the beach

In a photo series she posted to Instrgram, fans loved to see how naturally beautiful Ashley Darby is. Fresh-faced with natural hair, Ashley leaned against a palm tree with one leg bent, and her hands on her back side.

She showed off a neon orange string bikini top with neon green lining, and bikini bottoms to match. She wore a gold bracelet and a gold anklet against her golden and glowing skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore the same bikini in two more photos on the beach. In one, Ashley was sitting on the edge of a kayak, showing off her natural curves. In another photo with the same look, Ashley raised her head to face the sun, with her hair windblown in the beach breeze.

Ashley also showed off another colorful bikini, this one with large, vibrant daisies on the fabric. The bikini top was bright pink with large yellow flowers, and the bottoms were black with yellow flowers and pink side strings. She was in the sand on her knees, her hand in her hair, and eyes closed with her head back, seemingly enjoying the sun on her body.

She captioned the post, “What am I doing, it’s been asked? Living life to the fullest, babes!”

Ashley Darby is sure to have a compelling Season 7

Ashley filed for a legal separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, after rumors of fresh marital issues. Viewers were not surprised by the news, as Michael had been spotted weeks earlier with another woman at an out-of-state wedding.

Ashley denied any wrongdoing on Michael’s part, but she did acknowledge that she was trying to trust him following a string of allegations of sexual harassment, speculated and admitted infidelity, and financial problems.

The former couple does appear to be in a great place, as Ashley wished Michael a Happy Father’s Day, and praised what a good father he is to their sons. She has revealed that she and Michael both have the best interests of Dean and Dylan in mind, and are focusing on co-parenting.

Ashley’s divorce will be a major plot point in Season 7 of RHOP, which just finished filming. Viewers and fans will be able to watch how this all unfolded behind the scenes.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming earlier this month and is expected to premiere this Autumn on Bravo.