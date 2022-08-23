RHOP: Ashley Darby shares throwback photo in daisy dukes and long blonde braids

RHOP Ashley Darby stuns in daisy shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby stays serving looks amidst her divorce.

She had been married less than two years before joining the show. And each season, she has had to defend her marriage.

Ashley is doing her best to put on a brave front and stay positive.

She recently posted a picture of herself in some daisy dukes and a white cropped top, where she appeared to be leaning on the glass balcony of her condo.

Her long blonde braids floated almost mid-thigh as she smiled sheepishly at the camera.

Ashley captioned the picture, “Really missing my braids.”

Ashley Darby asks fans’ opinions on her summer hairstyle

She tagged her hair stylist, adding that she “did the thang with the color and style I asked for.” She also asked her followers, “Should I give them another go before the end of summer?”

Many fans replied that Ashley looked amazing.

One fan wrote,”Yesss very cute look on you Ashley,” adding a heart eyes emoji.

Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Another follower gave the star advice, writing, “Yep! I STAY in braids because hair is a LOT and braids are so low maintenance.”

Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

It hasn’t been an easy road for Ashley. She has had to navigate through her divorce with two toddlers.

She recently posted a picture of herself at her engagement party saying that she was feeling nostalgic.

Ashley Darby’s estranged husband embarrassed her multiple times on the show

Ashley and Michael Darby recently announced that they would be getting a divorce ahead of Season 7 of the RHOP.

After the Season 2 reunion, the couple had separated. This time, it seems more final.

Throughout their time on the show, Ashley had to defend Michael’s actions throughout his rumors and even admitted infidelities.

At one point, he was accused of sexual misconduct with a Bravo cameraman after he allegedly groped him without his consent.

Many times, fans took pictures of him with other women and even other men alleging infidelity — although he has always denied being bisexual.

Fans and her co-stars also questioned the 29-year age gap between Ashley and her estranged husband.

Viewers also saw them struggle to open and then keep afloat OZ, their Australian restaurant in Maryland.

Ashley also struggled with getting pregnant, however, she was able to welcome two sons, Dean and Dylan.

Ashley openly discussed on the show her desire to get a post-nuptial agreement, so that in the case of a divorce, she would be better protected.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming in early July and is expected to premiere this fall on Bravo.