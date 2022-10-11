RHOP: Ashley Darby rocks sleek hair and knee-high boots during day out in NYC

Ashley Darby stunned in a tight white bodysuit and knee-high boots in New York. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley Darby rocked sleek hair and stylish knee-high boots during a day out in New York.

Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day?

The Real Housewives of Potomac star wow-ed in white this weekend. Ashley showed off her physique in a skintight bodysuit. The short sleeve one-piece was paired with knee-high snakeskin brown and black boots.

She accessorized with studded gold hoops and a personalized gold necklace. The chain necklace featured her name and her first son, Dean’s, name on it, connected with a heart in the middle.

The mom of two had a bit of a smokey eye and pursed her glossy lips for a selfie she shared last week.

Ashley wore her hair long and sleek with a middle part. She posed outside of NBC Studio to show off her outfit and bag.

The former Miss America contestant carried a huge black Telfar handbag. She thanked the exclusive unisex brand for keeping her looking fierce.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley was in the city for a number of events. She did a segment on New York Live and worked with the publications The Root and Jezebel while she was there.

Ashley Darby goes glam in white for WWHL

Ashley also dazzled in white for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday night.

She wore a long sleeve white dress that featured a high slit. On the left side, the dress was cut in a way to show off the reality star’s toned body.

The dress hugged Ashley’s curves and was partly held together by three silver clasps. She wore open-toe tan heels that showed off a white pedicure that matched her outfit.

Ashley also wore her hair down and straightened for the show after showing off her natural hair on Instagram earlier in the week.

No matter what she’s going through in her life or marriage, Ashley has always kept it real and looked cute doing it.

RHOP Season 7 follows Ashley Darby’s separation

The Real Housewives of Potomac returned Sunday for its seventh season.

In the premiere, there were already mentions of Ashley’s marital issues with her now estranged husband, Michael Darby.

This season is likely to give viewers more details about Ashley’s pending divorce and the reasons behind it.

Ashley previously said that troubles with the father of her children were piling up before their split.

The significantly older Michael has been accused of cheating and alleged assault in the past.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.