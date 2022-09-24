RHOP: Ashley Darby in orange top gushes over RHOA star Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey stopped by Ashley Darby’s new segment LION Lunch hour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Ashley Darby is not holding back when it comes to her admiration for the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to social media to post a picture of her and Cynthia.

Ashley was wearing a beautiful orange dress with a keyhole décolleté. Cynthia stood next to her in a black turtleneck and a power suit. She wore her faux locks in a high ponytail, looking younger than ever.

Cynthia went for a very natural look when it came to her makeup, her face framed by beautiful diamond hoop earrings.

Ashley had a huge smile while she looked at the camera.

She captioned her post, “Every time I see Cynthia, I’m reminded how GORGEOUS this woman is!!”

She added, “We had so much fun today with the crew on #LIONLunch! Be sure to tune in everyday 11a – you never know who’s going to the in the studio! See you on @fox5dc.”

Cynthia Bailey and Ashley Darby talk about Teresa Giudice’s wedding on Ashley’s show, LION Lunch Hour

Cynthia was a guest on Ashley’s new segment, LION Lunch Hour.

The former model stopped by the show to talk about her life post-RHOA. She spoke about her having fibroids on the show as well as how important it is to maintain good health. Cynthia revealed that her mother was recently diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer but that she was getting the best treatment and had a strong and loving support system.

Cynthia and Ashley revealed that they both recently attended Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Cynthia joked that she had never seen so much food at a wedding.The actress said that she had never been to an Italian wedding before, saying, “They know how to eat.”

Ashley said that the wedding was of epic proportions. They both gushed over Teresa’s beautiful make up, her hair, the flowers, etc.

Both reality stars said Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas was beautiful.

And speaking about weddings, Cynthia spoke a little about her own marriage with Mike Hill.

Cynthia was on Black Love with her new husband, Mike Hill

Cynthia explained that she and Mike Hill met on The Steve Harvey Show. She revealed that at one point, they both had other distractions and drifted apart.

As Mike said on Season 6 of Black Love, it’s a picture that Cynthia posted on her social media that reeled him back.

The former model explained that she was on vacation with her daughter, and she posted a “Thirst trap” while she was wearing a black bikini on a beautiful beach in Mexico.

She said that as soon as she posted the picture, Mike slid in her DMs. The two started talking again, but this time, Mike was much more persistent. They both became more focused on their relationship.

Cynthia Bailey reposts the picture that stole Mike Hill’s heart

Cynthia recently took to Instagram to repost the picture that had Mike coming back for more. She wrote, “May 4th 2018. So this is the black bikini THIRST TRAP picture that @itsmikehill was talking about on @blacklove@owntv!”

She added, “The rest is history.”

The pair have now been married for two years now.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.