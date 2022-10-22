Luann de Lesseps stuns while attending a 2016 event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Luann de Lesseps looked stunning as she stepped out on a New York stoop wearing a gorgeous black jumpsuit.

The Real Housewives of New York star wore a black halterneck jumpsuit by Jovani Fashions which featured a cut-out detail at the bust and flowing lace trouser legs, looked glamorous, and showed off Luann’s toned arms perfectly.

She wore her short dark hair curled and accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a chunky silver buckle necklace by Ann Dexter-Jones, which she wore as a bracelet.

The 57-year-old mom of two looked great as she strutted down the stairs on a fall day in New York.

In the video she shared on Instagram with her one million followers, we hear Luann saying, “It’s fall, ooh I need a jacket!” as she twirls in her backless outfit.

She captioned the post, “Stepin’ out for the WKND! 🎉 Startin’ with my fabulous @anndexterjonesdesign bracelet & @jovanifashions jumpsuit! LOVE! ❤️.”

Luann de Lesseps looks stunning in Jovani Fashions

Luann always looks super glam and often chooses to wear dresses by Jovani Fashions, which is based in New York City.

Recently she uploaded a photo to social media wearing a sparkly red cocktail dress with an asymmetric hem. She paired the daring red frock with gold pointed stilettos as she posed with a director’s chair emblazoned with the Real Housewives logo.

Luann wrote in the caption for the post, “Never count out the Countess! 👊😎 One of my favorite gifts after 13 years! Hint: it’s not the @jovanifashions dress 😂 @bravotv#RHONY.”

She also chose to wear Jovani to BravoCon held in Manhattan last weekend.

Luann looked gorgeous as she posed with her fellow Housewives Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley, wearing a metallic blue pleated gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high split.

RHONY reveals all-new cast for next season

An all-new The Real Housewives of New York cast was revealed during the BravoCon.

The big cast reveal happened at a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when the new cast surprised the audience by walking onto the stage.

Variety reported that production is set to begin this fall and the highly-anticipated show will premiere in 2023.

According to the website Season 14 will follow “an all-new group of seven dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps.

It is thought several of the original cast members will now be featured on RHONY: Legacy. Plus, Luann and Sonja have already begun filming their new reality show.