RHONY: Luann de Lesseps struts her stuff in leather and fur

Luann de Lesseps enjoys a fashionable fall day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henry Mcgee-globe Photos Inc.

The Real Housewives of New York star, Luann de Lesseps, strutted her stuff on the Upper East Side last week.

Luann looked like she was making a beeline for fall in black leather and yellow fur as she crossed the street.

The cabaret performer rocked the short coat and wore it open to reveal a black shirt underneath.

Luann paired the golden yellow fur with tight black leather pants. She donned a pair of pointy black heels and carried a crossbody black purse on her shoulder.

The RHONY star shared a video clip showing the outfit from behind as well.

In the video, Luann turned to the camera and smiled in the most countess of ways, looking effortlessly chic. Her windswept hair was down, and she wore large hoop earrings and a simple silver necklace.

Luann de Lesseps gears up for BravoCon

Luann’s post came a day before she shared a picture promoting the upcoming Bravo convention.

The former countess posed next to longtime friend and fellow New York housewife, Sonja Morgan.

Sonja looked pretty in pink while Luann wore a simple black shirt. Luann showed off a gorgeous pair of round silver earrings in the promo picture.

Sonja shared the same picture as well as some BravoCon intel in her caption.

Sonja revealed that she will be on a panel with Luann on Saturday, October 15.

The two are reportedly set to appear on the Bravo BFFs panel alongside other best friend duos on the network, such as Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan from The Real Housewives of Dubai.

The BravoCon segment will be a competition in which participants compete to see which dynamic duo knows each other the best.

Family Karma’s Amrit Kapai and Vishal Parvani are also allegedly going to be part of the panel alongside other Bravo favorite besties.

Luann and Sonja will star in their own reality show

As if the two weren’t already close, filming their new show probably brought the friends even closer.

The New Yorkers recently landed their own reality show and began filming this summer.

It is said to be similar to the early 2000s reality show The Simple Life starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The show will reportedly feature the pair interacting with local community members in small towns.

There is no confirmed air date yet, but hopefully Luann and Sonja will spill some tea about the new reality show at BravoCon.

BravoCon is happening October 13-15 in New York. Check back next weekend for updates from the BFF panel and other BravoCon events.