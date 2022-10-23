RHONY: Luann de Lesseps shows legs in glittery red dress

Luann de Lesseps reminisces about being a Housewife in a slinky red dress. Pic credit: @countessluann/Instagram

As the original iteration of The Real Housewives of New York comes to an end, original cast member Luann de Lesseps is feeling nostalgic.

Luann took to Instagram to reveal one of her favorite pieces of memorabilia from her time on the show – a director’s chair with the RHONY logo.

The Countess stood in her Upper East Side apartment, next to her souvenir from her 13 seasons on the hit Bravo show, but the attention wasn’t on her gift– it was on her sexy look.

The ever-popular RHONY staple, Jovani Fashion, was the designer of the dazzling red dress, which featured spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neck.

The designer gown was a vibrant red sequin, and the raised side showed off Lu’s famous toned legs. She completed the look with silver glitter heels with pointed toes.

Luann’s glam featured a bold red lip, and her signature long bob was parted on the side with loose waves.

Luann de Lesseps and BFF Sonja Morgan get their own spin-off

Luann and her bestie, Sonja Morgan, are promoting their own spin-off, which will debut on Bravo in 2023. The show will be called Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake and was filmed over the summer in rural Illinois.

The new reality show will have the same feel as the OG buddy show, The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. While the obvious premise is for Luann and Sonja to show the differences between country life and city living in Manhattan, Sonja said there will be a lot of “do-goodery.” She said, “We do a lot of good things for the town, and it was very emotional for us.”

The ladies revealed they helped build a playground. The two even put on a variety show for the townspeople, so maybe viewers will see some of Luann’s famous cabaret show.

RHONY has a brand new cast for the reboot filming this fall

An all-new The Real Housewives of New York cast was revealed during BravoCon last weekend, which was attended by thousands of loyal Housewives fans. The cast reveal happened during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when the new cast surprised the audience by walking on stage.

Production is set to begin this fall and will premiere on Bravo in 2023. The cast includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

The Legacy cast is still in the works, although rumors have swirled for months that many of the favorite ex-Housewives will be asked to join, including Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.