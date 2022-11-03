RHONY: Luann de Lesseps in leather pants struts her stuff in Times Square

Luann de Lesseps wore dangling earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Reality TV lovers who watch The Real Housewives of New York know all about Luann de Lesseps’s amazing fashion sense.

The reality TV star typically never shies away from an amazing fashion moment, based on what she’s seen wearing in episodes of the popular show.

She also shows off her brilliant eye for ever-changing trends on social media with a lot of the content she frequently shares.

Since Luann is so heavily in the public eye, it makes sense that she would remain so consistent in keeping up with appearances.

She was recently spotted spending time in New York wearing a chic and classy outfit. The weather might be cooling down, but her style is heating up.

Before that, she shared a video of herself lounging in a bathtub to inform her fans and followers about the non-alcoholic drink brand she started.

Luann de Lesseps rocks leather pants

During a stroll through Time Square in New York City, Luann wore a pair of black leather pants that looked phenomenal on her. She tucked the pants into a pair of black knee-high boots that looked incredibly stylish with their short heels in the back.

On top, Luann wore a black coat that was buttoned up in the front. Underneath, it appeared that she was wearing a black button-up shirt with a collar.

She accessorized with a thick black bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings. The second video in her carousel showed her laughing it up with a Times Square street performer. She smiled beside him in a pair of sunglasses while he played guitar –– wearing nothing but a pair of underwear.

Luann de Lesseps promotes Fose Rose

Fose Rose is the name of the non-alcoholic beverage brand Luann decided to launch. The brand is perfect for people who are on a sobriety journey. It’s also great for people who simply don’t like drinking liquor.

Luann promoted the brand during the summer while lounging in a white bathtub wearing a casual and comfortable white robe. She kept the robe tied together over her midsection.

The reality TV star wore a pair of black sunglasses, even though she was indoors. She held a glass of her pseudo-wine product with fingernails that were painted with a baby paint shade of polish.

Luann added a caption that said, “Happy 4th of the July weekend! [Party emoji] Nobody loves a party more than me, so if you choose not to drink for one night, one day, one week, one month, or one year, @drinkfoserose is a great alternative. It’s super delicious + low calorie. [Wink face emoji] Happy #4thofJuly [American flag emoji].”