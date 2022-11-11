RHONY: Legacy cast may have been leaked, who made the cut?

Names may have been revealed for the RHONY: Legacy cast. Pic credit: @countessluann/Instagram

Loyal Bravo viewers were shocked when the network announced that The Real Housewives of New York City that we knew was over and that the Manhattan franchise was going to be split in two.

Fans were feeling that the previous RHONY cast was, well, a disaster. Claims of racism, overuse of alcohol with castmates, lack of organic connection with the Housewives, and alleged scheduling issues led to the Season 13 reunion being canceled – a Housewives first.

Season 13 of RHONY also took a hit, and viewers were just not jiving with the cast dynamic. Fans were apprehensive, but when the new and improved cast was announced at BravoCon, it breathed fresh air into their passion for the beloved franchise.

Now it seems that the cast for the new spin-off show, tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy, has been leaked, and it is a dynamic group of previous Housewives that are loved by fans.

Bravo’s plan was to form a group of OG and former Housewives that were “fan-favorites from the show’s great history,” according to Andy Cohen. He also noted that this change comes from the network listening to the audience and taking their lead on how to move forward.

Five of the best in the Big Apple have been identified — let’s find out who they are.

RHONY: Legacy could include some of the OGs of the franchise

A short list of Housewives faves has been released as potential cast members of RHONY: Legacy, including two women who were there in the very beginning: Jill Zarin and Luann de Lesseps.

Almost as soon as the Legacy series was announced, Jill was vying for a coveted role on the new show, telling Andy Cohen to call her via Instagram. It was all in good fun, but it must have worked, and Jill might be getting back to her apple-holding roots. After a stint on Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Jill might be ready to get back to reality TV again. Jill was a main Housewife for Seasons 1 through 4.

Former Countess and former Housewife Luann de Lesseps may have also secured her spot on Legacy, after also starring in RHUGT, the premiere season. After much speculation if she would return, it seems that she will get the opportunity to display her Jovani and cabaret her way back into our living rooms once again.

Who will join Jill and Luann as Legacies?

Also allegedly making the cut are Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan.

Kelly, the star of the infamous Scary Island episodes, starred for four seasons of the original series and appeared as a guest only a few times throughout the rest of the series. She left the show on a tumultuous note and might be looking for a chance to redeem herself.

Dorinda spent six seasons making it nice before she was unceremoniously “put on pause” by Andy after reports of drunken antics and poor treatment of the crew and cast. She hosted the second season of RHUGT at her Berkshires home and has never really dropped out of the Bravo fray.

One of the most loved Housewives, Sonja Morgan, will likely be welcomed back by fans with open arms. Known for her quirky behavior and fondness for her previous life as Lady Morgan, viewers have always connected to her on an emotional level, and she is a perfect fit for a Legacy.

The Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus on Bravo.