RHONY: Leah McSweeney slams Heather Thomson for ‘attacking’ her mental illness

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York is proving to be just as dramatic as fans had hoped it would be.

The group’s trip to the Hamptons is one for the record books. The trip was planned to be a bonding experience for the women but has turned into a non-stop fight amongst them.

One of the major factors in the grey clouds looming over the trip is Leah’s real-time grieving of her Grandmother. Leah made it clear that her Grandmother was the only person in her life that made her feel like she was enough. Knowing that she would soon be passing left Leah highly emotional and highly reactive.

But it wasn’t just her family troubles that had Leah upset. Early on, she also learned that a past RHONY housewife would be joining in on the trip. To say Leah wasn’t thrilled to learn Heather Thomson would be coming is an understatement.

The women immediately butted heads when Leah confronted Heather for the nasty things she had said about her RHONY co-stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.

Although Heather owned up to her previous statements made on her podcast, Leah wasn’t going to let her off the hook so easily.

Recently, Heather has claimed that she was assaulted while at the Hamptons, hinted that it was thanks to Leah, and blamed the altercation on her leaving early.

Leah seems to have different recollections and took to Instagram to lash out at Heather for her behavior and called her out for lying.

Leah claims Heather was ‘unable to forge natural connections’

In a lengthy post to her Instagram stories, Leah came to her own defense and shared her perspective of the conflict with Heather.

“I am seeing a narrative emerge that I’m not comfortable with and thus feel the need to speak out. Heather was unable to forge natural connections with any of the women and that is why she discontinued filming,” Leah wrote.

She continued to clap back at Heather and claimed that she didn’t like her from the beginning because she’s not a “fan of disingenuous people.”

Leah wrote that she knew her behavior was “aggressive” and that she apologized to the group and “squashed” the issue.

Heather ‘defames women to lift herself up’ says Leah

Leah went on and slammed Heather for bringing her mental health and sobriety into the conversation and pointed out the dangers in doing so.

“To now have her out in the press spinning lies about me while openly attacking my mental health and sobriety journey and falsely accusing me of assault is wrong, dangerous, inappropriate and a sad attempt to save face simply because she couldn’t hang/cut it on the show,” Leah wrote.

However, Leah also acknowledged that fans didn’t have to take her word for it. In fact, after the newest episode, Leah said that fans would be able to see it for themselves. She also admitted that she’s sad to see her drama with Heather overshadow the important topics coming up in this season.

“There are some historic issues that we address this season that are far more important than trying to keep Heather relevant which are being clouded over,” she said.

The Married to the Mob clothing designer concluded her harsh post claiming that Heather “proved her point” in showing how she talked poorly about the RHONY cast in the press but says she won’t let herself “be dragged down in this dumb bulls**t” simply because Heather wouldn’t come clean in regards to why she walked away from filming.

“She defames women to lift herself up.”

Needless to say there’s little chance Leah and Heather will make amends any time soon.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.