RHONY: Jill Zarin speaks on strained friendship with Dorinda Medley, says ‘fame went to her head’

Jill Zarin speaks on her rocky friendship with Dorinda Medley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/ PHOTOlink

Jill Zarin’s friendship with Dorinda Medley has taken a downward spiral since they filmed Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but Jill has an explanation for her friend’s behavior.

She thinks fame has gone to Dorinda’s head after spending six years on The Real Housewives of New York.

The two women butted heads while they filmed the Peacock series at Dorinda’s Berkshire estate, Bluestone Manor, and while Jill is hoping for an apology from Dorinda she doesn’t think that’s going to happen.

The RHONY OG has a bone to pick with her once close friend for calling her thirsty during one of their arguments and Jill addressed that in a recent interview. Jill noted that the Dorinda she knew for over two decades is not the same person she spent time with on RHUGT.

She also dished about possibly having to film with Dorinda again for the rumored RHONY Legacy series–if they are both cast members on the reboot.

Jill noted that things could get “very ugly” if they had to face off again.

Jill Zarin says fame has gone to Dorinda Medley’s head

The OG had a chat with Entertainment Tonight about the drama between her and Dorinda while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

A tense moment between the two women left Jill in tears as Dorinda berated her in one scene.

Jill referenced a comment Dorinda once made about fame getting to her now ex-boyfriend John Mahdessian’s head which ultimately led to their breakup. However, Jill thinks it’s Dorinda who is letting fame get to her.

“I also thought it was funny that she said that she thought that fame went to her boyfriend’s head, John,” said the 58-year-old. “I think the fame went to her head!”

“I watch her interviews and I watch her demeanor and everything and I’m like, I’m trying to find the Dorinda I knew ten years ago,” continued Jill, who threw shade at Dorinda by adding, “She doesn’t even look the same.”

She continued, “When you look back at the episode, she was on season 4, she looks so different.”

Jill Zarin says she is not thirsty

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star also addressed Dorinda’s comment about her being thirsty in a recent episode and refuted the claim.

Another of her costars, Brandi Glanville also named Jill and Dorinda as being the thirstiest cast members but Jill is tired of the insinuation.

“Let me set the record straight: I am not thirsty, I am hungry,” she affirmed. “I am hungry for success; I am ambitious and I am driven.”

“I think thirsty is a mean word to say about somebody that they’re jealous of, as wanting something that they want, too. So, I think someone calls someone thirsty when they themselves are thirsty and throwing it on someone else,” added Jill.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is currently airing on Peacock.