RHONY fans think this is Dorinda Medley confirming her return to the Bravo hit

Former RHONY star Dorinda Medley has fans hoping she’ll make a return to the franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley has fans wondering if she’ll be making her return to the franchise.

After six seasons with the RHONY ladies, Dorinda shocked fans, followers, and viewers by announcing her departure before Season 12 had even finished airing.

Since then, fans have been questioning if Dorinda would ever make a return to the hit Bravo series. And while there’s yet to be a direct answer, Dorinda sent fans into a frenzy with a recent post to social media.

Former RHONY star Dorinda Medley teases possible return to the franchise

Over on her Instagram, Dorinda shared a snap of herself and her former RHONY co-star Luann de Lesseps smiling in a recent selfie.

The two seemed happy as can be as they posed for the picture. However, it wasn’t their glowing smiles that caught followers’ attention, but rather it was Dorinda’s simple caption on the post.

“Lunching, Laughing and Loving @countessluann,” Dorinda wrote. “We’re back in NYC!”

The latter half of Dorinda’s caption had fans buzzing with questions about her possible return.

“Best be filming for #RHONY,” one follower wrote.

Another excitedly commented, “PLEASE COME BACK AND SAVE #rhony”

Pic credit: @dorindamedley/Instagram

Yet another practically begged for confirmation of Dorinda’s return, “Please, please tell me that you are back on RHONY.”

Pic credit: @dorindamedley/Instagram

Other comments tagged Andy Cohen with the same sentiments.

“@bravoandy do what must be done,” one comment read.

Pic credit: @dorindamedley/Instagram

Another said, “@bravoandy I am BEGGING YOU to please please please bring back Dorinda!!!!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @dorindamedley/Instagram

There was no indication in the post that confirmed her return would be imminent, but it’s clear many RHONY fans would love to see Dorinda’s face grace their television screens again.

Season 13 of RHONY was a disaster for so many reasons

Dorinda’s departure ahead of Season 13 had many longtime viewers worried for the future of the franchise, and their worry seemed well placed.

Season 13 of the show generally left viewers with a rather sour taste in their mouths. The addition of new Housewife Eboni K. Williams and the prominence of the Black Lives Matter movement made for several uncomfortable fights and conversations between the cast members and ultimately threw off the dynamic viewers previously enjoyed.

Season 13 was so disastrous that Bravo ultimately forewent a reunion special. This was the first time in franchise history that a season concluded without a reunion and solidified it as one of the strangest seasons ever.

As for whether fans can expect the series to return for Season 14, there has been no indication that filming is underway, and none of the show’s Housewives have confirmed it either.

Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.