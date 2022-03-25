RHONY: Dorinda Medley says she’s on a dating app, admits she wants to ‘get married again’

Dorinda Medley is dating again. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley has been single for some time, but she now has her feet back in the dating pool. During her time on the show, Dorinda was dating John Mahdessian, and they stayed together for seven years until finally calling it quits.

Since then, we haven’t seen the former Housewife get serious with anyone else, but now she’s open to that.

Dorinda recently confessed that after not dating for over three years, she suddenly got the urge to start dating again and would even like to get married again one day.

Dorinda Medley says she wants to get married again

The Real Housewives of New York star had found true love with her second husband Richard Medley, who passed away in 2011 due to liver failure.

Since then, it doesn’t seem as if Dorinda has thought about seriously marrying again despite dating John Mahdessian for several years.

However, Dorinda does hope to tie the knot again someday. She admitted that during a recent chat with Us Weekly, she dished about her dating life.

“I think I wanna get married again,” said Dorinda. “I thought I was out of the game, but something awakened in me.”

The former RHONY star noted that on “2/22/2022,” she had sort of an epiphany.

“I decide I wanna move from this apartment – I’ve already been looking at another place. I wanna get a new place in a new area, and I wanna open myself up to love again,” said Dorinda.

Dorinda Medley admits she’s on a dating app but hasn’t found ‘the one’ yet

The Real Housewives of New York star continued to open up about her personal life and noted that she had put dating on the back burner for a few years but is ready to get back on the saddle.

“I haven’t seen a soul or dated a soul in over three years, and I really just thought it was done for me,” said Dorinda. “I’m like ‘I’ve had the two husbands, I’ve married, I’ve buried, I’ve raised a daughter like you’re done now.'”

However, the 57-year-old has realized that she’s not done yet.

“I think I got one more in me,” said Dorinda, who noted that she recently started dating.

“I’ve gone on a couple [of] dates in the last, kind of, couple months,” she revealed. “I’m on this app called The League, which I’m very open to.”

Dorinda hasn’t found “the one” quite yet, but she admits to having fun while dating and being intentional about finding love.

“It’s all about putting intentions out there…I think when you put stuff out there, things start to come to you,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.