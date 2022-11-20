RHONY: Andy Cohen reveals likelihood of Bethenny Frankel appearing on Legacy

Andy Cohen dishes on former Housewife Bethenny Frankel and why she isn’t a good fit for for RHONY: Legacy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Andy Cohen has been a vital part of the Bravo machine since 2004, when he became the VP of Programming while the network was in its infancy.

Without Andy, there would likely be no Housewives series, and fans would never have had the chance to get to know all of the women they have grown to love.

Take Queen Bee of Manhattan Bethenny Frankel. The Real Housewives of New York City alum used her platform on the show and shot herself and her brands into the stratosphere and onto the cover of nearly every entertainment and business magazine.

Although Bethenny had been on reality TV before, it is safe to say that without Bravo, there may be no Bethenny in the way that we know her now.

So when the new spin-off series RHONY: Legacy was announced, the Skinny Girl herself was at the top of most viewers’ lists. But with the Legacy short list being leaked, and Bethenny not being on it, fans could help but wonder why.

Andy shut down any hype that Bethenny could be on Legacy during a recent interview when asked if we would see her on the much-anticipated spin-off by simply replying, “I think you’re pretty unlikely [to see her].”

Bethenny Frankel may not be on Legacy, but she is still involved with Housewives

Bethenny recently announced that she was starting a new podcast based on iconic episodes from all Housewives franchises, which she named ReWives.

The Just B with Bethenny Frankel host added this new podcast to her roster and discussed the classic Scary Island episode of RHONY in the podcast’s first episode with guest Elisabeth Moss. Bethenny also revealed her plans to add the Beverly Hills Dinner Party from Hell episode, the Who Gon’ Check Me Boo? episode of Atlanta, and the table flip heard around the world from New Jersey in future podcast episodes.

Bethenny is also doing her version of the Mount Rushmore of Real Housewives, and this week she revealed that Teresa Giudice is her first choice.

Andy Cohen had feelings about Bethenny’s new podcast, ReWives

Although he admitted he was shocked that Bethenny started a podcast based on the Real Housewives franchises, Andy is always about his business!

“I was surprised at that because she’s been trashing the show for the last three years,” he said. “But again, I was like, ‘Oh, this is good, good for you.’” and joked, “The more Housewives podcasts, the better.”

Andy did mention that Bethenny has gone out of her way to say ad nauseum that Housewives is so toxic, so her change of heart is confusing. But if the Bravo chief gives his approval, the podcast could likely be a hit.

The Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus on Bravo.