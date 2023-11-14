RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer is married — Here’s what we know

It was a long time coming but, we’re happy to announce that Tinsley Mortimer finally got her happily ever after.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum tied the knot over the weekend with businessman Robert Bovard.

The pair got engaged in October, but Tinsley has kept her relationship out of the public eye and off social media.

That’s a different approach than when she was engaged to coupon king Scott Kluth.

During her time on RHONY, the socialite made it known that she was eager to get married and start a family.

By her fourth and final season on the franchise, she was on her way to doing that when she got engaged to the CouponCabin CEO.

However, that wedding never happened and Monsters and Critics reported in March 2021 that the couple ended their 14-month engagement.

Tinsley was reportedly blindsided by the split, after quitting the show and moving to Chicago in hopes of marrying Scott and starting a family.

That may have ended in heartbreak, but now Tinsley has found love again.

RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer is a married woman

Tinsley has kept her romance very low keep, seemingly out of respect for her now-husband, who is a widowed dad of three.

However, she teased her wedding day before tying the knot by posting a sweet family photo with her then-fiance and his three kids a few weeks ago.

“Family vacay before the big day,” she wrote in a post — that was reshared by an X user.

The post was shared in October, but Entertainment Tonight just confirmed that the socialite and Robert Bovard tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend.

The 48-year-old socialite hasn’t posted any photos on social media from the intimate wedding ceremony.

Who is Tinsley Mortimer’s new husband Robert Bovard?

This is Tinsley’s second time down the aisle, as she was previously married to Robert Livingston Mortimer.

As for Tinsley’s new husband, Robert Dennis Bovard, he is an entrepreneur who lives in Augusta, Georgia where he met the RHONY alum.

He’s the president of Augusta Iron & Steel Works, Inc.– a position he has held since 2017.

Robert was previously married to Mary Dial Bovard, and they were together for 12 years before she passed away in June 2021 from a brain tumor.

The former couple shared three young kids–a son and a pair of twin girls.

The children have seemingly bonded with Tinsley, who’s always expressed her desire for a husband and kids to love and nurture.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.