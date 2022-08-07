RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps shares throwback with Pump Rules DJ James Kennedy

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps shared a throwback featuring Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps took a stroll down memory lane alongside one of Vanderpump Rules’ most polarizing personalities, DJ James Kennedy.

In the throwback clip from 2018, Luann danced beside James in the DJ booth where he played a remix of her hit song Money Can’t Buy You Class.

Longtime Bravo viewers may recall all the buzz around Luann’s song when it debuted in 2010.

The song was released hot on the heels of Luann’s Class with The Countess book and according to an interview with Page Six at the time, the song is “about the people I know who are super rich and don’t know [how] to behave.”

The song has since become somewhat of a cult classic and the professional remix created by James was featured during his 2018 DJ set at San Francisco Pride.

Luann’s most recent post reminded many Bravo fans of the collab they didn’t know they needed.

Taking to her Instagram, Countess Luann shared a video clip as the two bopped along to the remix.

James let Luann take center stage for the moment and outfitted the star with his DJ headset. With her hands covering the headphones, Luann sang along with the track while James threw his hands in the air.

She captioned the throwback, “Ready for $ wknd? 🎶 #FBF @itsjameskennedy😘”

Luann’s comment section was quickly bombarded with love for the remix, and the consensus was James and The Countess are a duo who Bravo fans didn’t know they needed.

“The duo we never knew we needed,” one follower wrote while tagging a friend.

Another shared the sentiment and also tagged a friend, writing, “The crossover no one knew we NEEDED!”

And yet another of Luann’s followers echoed, “The crossover I didn’t know I needed.”

Pic credit: @countessluann/Instagram

Given the support behind her latest share, it’s safe to say fans wouldn’t be upset to see another collab between The Countess and the Pump Rules DJ in the future.

James is heading into Season 10 with Vanderpump Rules — what’s in store?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, filming for Vanderpump Rules’ tenth season is now under way and with the cliff hanger of Season 9, there’s bound to be plenty of drama in store.

Season 9 focused heavily on James’ relationship with his then-girlfriend Raquel Leviss; in fact, the first episode included their elaborate engagement.

However, by the end of the season, rumors were swirling that there was trouble in paradise, with some claiming James and Raquel had split.

Fast forward to the reunion special in December 2021, and, the couple could no longer keep it a secret. Much to the shock and dismay of their castmates and reunion host Andy Cohen, James and Raquel confirmed they had ended their relationship.

Since their split, James has started dating current flame Ally Lewber. He gave followers a glimpse at his new relationship in January 2022, but didn’t go Instagram official with his new girlfriend until March.

They seem to be going strong as filming for Season 10 gets underway and there’s a good chance viewers will be introduced to Ally. There’s plenty of curiosity surrounding the DJ’s new love interest as she’s kept her social media accounts private.

Fans will have to tune in when Season 10 drops to watch it all unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.