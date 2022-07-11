RHONY alum Kelly Bensimon stuns in pink bikini at the beach

Kelly Killoren Bensimon, in pink bikini, flaunts her model body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Former The Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon showed some love to the camera as she posed in a tiny pink bikini.

The 54-year-old model struck a pose on a white sand beach in Ibiza.

The ex-wife of famed-photographer Gilles Bensimon flaunted her bikini body on the Spanish island known for EDM music and celebrities.

She was the latest from the New York franchise to display her bikini body after Luann De Lesseps did the same last week. Sutton Stracke from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills did the same over the weekend.

Kelly Bensimon flaunted the bikini body that made her tons of cash as a model on a white sand beach.

She posed for paparazzi on the Spanish island of Ibiza with her bronzed body on full display.

Kelly sported a string pink bikini by luxury swimwear designer Melissa Odabash.

Kelly’s honey blonde hair was in a center part as it blew in the wind. Behind Kelly were blue skies, palm trees, and the umbrellas of other beach-goers, who also soaked up the sun.

Kelly Bensimon is open to appearing on The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy

Earlier this year, Andy Cohen revealed the shocking information that The Real Housewives of New York would be undergoing a reboot with a new group of friends. The news came after an unimpressive last season of RHONY, which did not even have a reunion episode– a first in Housewives history.

Andy shared there would be two New York Housewives franchises, one with a new group of women and another “legacy” series with former castmates. He told Variety, “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

Kelly spoke with Page Six and shared that she would be open to appearing in the Legacy series. She said, “That’s really what I would be pushing for, is for you to see more of New York City. We can scream and argue about whatever it is, but I want you to see the best of the best.”

She shared that she would also like to see OG housewife Alex McCord, who now lives in Australia with Simon van Kempen and their two sons.

Kelly said, “I think people had a misconception of Alex and I. I protected Alex, and I would do it again.”

Kelly continued, “I would tell her to re-enter. I would tell her to do all those things again because that’s what friends do. If she had spinach in her teeth, I would tell her she had spinach in her teeth.”

The Real Housewives of New York is on hiatus.