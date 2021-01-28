RHONY alum Barbara Kavovit is running for mayor of New York City

Former Real Housewives of New York friend Barbara Kavovit is running for mayor of New York City. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of New York personality Barbara Kavovit has thrown her name into the mix as she announces that she’ll be running for mayor of New York City.

The Bronx native took to her Instagram account telling her fans and followers of her plans to run for mayor. She admitted that she’s not a politician, however, she recognizes that NYC “is in a state of crisis.”

Barbara reveals she’s running for mayor of NYC

In her Instagram post, which has amassed over 7,100 likes at the time of writing, Barbara announced that she’s running for mayor.

“I’m running for Mayor of New York City,” she began the post. “because the city that I love, the city of opportunity where I built my business and my dreams, is in a state of crisis.”

And, although Barbara admits that she’s not a politician, she stated that is a born and raised New Yorker, which might help her campaign.

“I may not be a politician, but I’m a Bronx-born New Yorker who isn’t fearful of the hard work and tough decisions that lay ahead,” she wrote.

Barbara closed her post with a lighthearted point that as a builder she can take on the challenge of helping to heal the city.

“It will take a builder to rebuild #NYC, and I’m the woman to do it,” she concluded.

Many fans commented in a show of support for Barbara, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.

“Yea!!! I wish I lived in NYC so I could vote! But I will be campaigning for you!!” she wrote.

Barbara has expressed interest in running for mayor before

It may not come as a surprise to fans that Barbara has decided to run for mayor. She previously spoke with Page Six about her ambitious dreams to run for the position.

“Well, I have to say, if Donald Trump could be President of the United States, I can be Mayor of New York City,” she told Page Six. “You know, I’m a builder. I know how to build. I know how to rebuild.”

In early 2020, Barbara’s company Evergreen Construction demolished Harvey Weinstein’s former New York City offices.

She also admitted at the time that her dreams of running for mayor came from feeling “unsafe on the street.”

“Number one is rebuild a safer and more inclusive New York City,” she said. “So, I feel like the city is not a safe place. So, if it’s not safe, people don’t want to come to New York City. People don’t want to stay in New York City.”

Barbara has established that she’s a “tough Democrat” and said, “They need a woman in office!”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.