RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice urged to ‘fire’ her stylist as ‘atrocious’ outfit causes a stir online

Teresa Giudice started 2025 on a tacky note, according to critics mocking her interesting New Year’s Eve attire.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star chose a lacy white ensemble with matching boots for the big night, but was it a hit or a miss?

People have already made up their minds about the “atrocious” outfit, calling Teresa “little Boo Beep” and urging the Bravolebrity to fire her stylist.

Meanwhile, if Teresa’s outfit gave you bridal vibes, you’re actually on to something.

The dress is part of a bridal collection featuring styles for brides who prefer shorter options over long, traditional dresses.

However, that didn’t stop the mom of four from snagging it for her NYE festivities, and now she’s getting mocked on social media for another bad outfit choice.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice wears bridal outfit for New Year’s Eve

Teresa was feeling herself as she modeled the white laced dress with long sleeves, a high neck, and lacy over-the-knee boots.

The outfit gave us flashbacks of the white tulle dress she rocked in Ireland for her pre-wedding celebration with her castmates.

The RHONJ star posted a video showing off the outfit before heading out for the night.

“Here’s to bringing in 2025 🍾 #happynewyear #2025 #igotthecoin Dress & boots by @monicasbridalboutiquesrq,” she captioned the post.

Teresa’s NYE dress is by Ukrainian wedding dress designer Yedna and the style is called Alberta, from the Divine Allurement collection.

The RHONJ star purchased the outfit from Monica’s Bridal Boutique & Alterations in Florida, and they’ve been promoting the bridal outfit as ideal for any occasion, including a holiday party.

The company posted a video of Teresa’s recent visit, showing her walking out of the store with two garment bags.

“Look who dropped in and made our day!😍,” they captioned the post. “@teresagiudice, we are so grateful you chose to stop into @monicasbridalboutique for your holiday fit! 👗.”

Meanwhile, we couldn’t find a price tag for the vintage-style wedding ensemble on the website, but Teresa’s Instagram hashtag, “#igotthecoin,” tells us it cost a pretty penny.

Critics urge Teresa to fire her stylist over her “atrocious” outfit

Teresa’s bridal ensemble was a miss for many people who took to the comments to mock the 52-year-old.

“Probably the worst outfit I have ever seen her wear. Not a good look at all,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Horrible outfit; she looks like she’s wearing a Halloween costume,” said someone else.

One commenter questioned, “Where would you even shop for a fashion disaster outfit like that?”

“What an atrocious outfit,” someone exclaimed.

“Good Lord! Fire your stylist!” suggested someone else.

Another added, “Whoever picks out her clothes needs to be fired!!!!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

What do you think of Teresa’s NYE outfit? Is it a hit or a miss?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.