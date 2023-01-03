RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice reveals her marriage secret: Sex ‘three times a day’

RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice opened up about her active sex life with her new husband, Louie Ruelas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Solar/ACE Pictures

The secret to Teresa Giudice’s happy and healthy marriage? As much sex as possible.

In a new interview this week, the OG Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that she and her new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, have a strict thrice-daily minimum.

In fact, three times daily is actually a slowdown for the newlyweds, who, as Teresa revealed in August, had gotten up to five times a day while on their honeymoon in Greece, including “morning, afternoon, nighttime, and in between.”

However, the reality star, 50, says that an active sex life like theirs is how marriage should be: “But I mean listen, my point is, if you don’t do that, then that’s not normal. That means you love the person you’re with and want to be with … I mean if not, then why be with that person?”

“We’re very sexual,” the star gushed at the time, adding, “I can’t keep my hands off of him.”

Louie, 47, later joked with People that he was sure he’d come home from the vacation with “a lot of clean clothes” because the newlyweds “stayed naked” for most of the trip.

Teresa Giudice and new husband Louie Ruelas are ‘very into each other’

Teresa and Louie have a combined six children from previous relationships. Teresa shares daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21, with ex-husband Joe Giudice, while Louie has two sons: Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21.

With the house so full, Louie revealed, it can be hard for the couple to find time alone together, but the two always make time despite the full house and busy schedules – regardless of their kids’ embarrassment.

“In the house, they’re like, ‘Mom, please no PDA right now,'” Louie joked about their children.

But Teresa said she was proud to be setting an example for the children of a happy and loving relationship.

“I love that, I love how we’re very into each other,” the star said, noting that her own parents showed a lot of love, and she wants her daughters to have a good example of how loving their relationships should be when they get married.

She added, “I feel like that’s important to show your children whoever you’re with, that you love that person. It’s not just on the surface, [but] in every level.”

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice opens up about sex life

This isn’t the first time Teresa has boasted about her active sex life. During the Season 11 reunion of RHONJ, Teresa told host Andy Cohen that Louie “loved sucking” on her surgically plumped-up lips.

Later, asked about a Page Six report in which ex-girlfriends of Louie’s alleged that he was “sex-obsessed” and had “demanded” intimacy up to four times a day, Teresa replied that she had “found my match.”

Louie and Teresa were married this past August after almost two years together. The pair met in 2020 while out on the Jersey Shore and got engaged last October.

Their lavish East Brunswick, New Jersey wedding celebration was captured by Bravo cameras and will be featured on a wedding special expected to air after the finale of RHONJ’s forthcoming Season 13.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.