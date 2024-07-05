RHONJ’s Luis Ruelas slams the Gorgas and talks close relationship with Joe Giudice

Luis Ruelas threw major shade at his feuding in-laws Joe and Melissa Gorga during a recent interview alongside his wife Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple opened up about the neverending rumors plaguing their marriage.

Luis was very vocal during the chat with former RHONJ executive producer Carlos King, who pressed him about his relationship with Teresa.

The New Jersey businessman shut down any claims of issues in their marriage and discussed the close bond between his wife and his family.

Luis also revealed that he has a tight relationship with Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice who now resides in the Bahamas.

He also used that moment to slam Joe and Melissa, claiming they never supported Teresa and her four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana.

Luis Ruelas throws shade at the Gorgas and talks about his bond with Joe Giudice

Luis spoke with Carlos on his Reality with the King podcast and was asked about the negative press he’s received since meeting Teresa.

However, Luis raved about his wife and noted that he wanted to protect her after realizing she was “fighting for her life” and always in defense mode due to her family drama.

While things have been tumultuous between Luis and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, it’s been smooth sailing with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

“We’re very close to Joe Giudice’s family, his brother, and the other side of the family is actually really there for Teresa and the girls,” said Luis.

He then went on to throw major shade at Joe and Melissa.

“When I was watching everything going on, you could totally see how people that claimed to be there for Teresa and her daughters were never there,” said the New Jersey businessman.

Luis admits it’s ‘hard’ being married to RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice

During the segment, Luis also got honest about being married to his Bravolebity wife and all the scrutiny that comes with that.

Many rumors have surfaced about the 49-year-old, and even Teresa’s RHONJ castmates have aired their suspicions about him.

The most recent claims are that he’s been squandering her money.

However, Teresa shut down those rumors during her interview with Carlos, telling him Luis has more money than she does.

Meanwhile, Luis eventually admitted that with all the rumors, it’s not always easy being married to the reality TV star.

“I take a lot of s**t for being with Teresa, it’s hard to be her husband sometimes,” he confessed. “It’s not her fault, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.