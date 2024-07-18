RHONJ’s Gia Giudice gets hate for scheduled meet-and-greet: ‘Why would anyone want to meet her?’

Gia Giudice is always booked and busy because of her influencer status, but not everyone is happy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been dragged left and right on social media for constantly promoting her online ventures.

Most recently she posted about a meet-and-greet event in collaboration with Ryl Tea, and not surprisingly, people took to the comments to air their grievances.

Gia has a partnership with the brand and has been heavily promoting their range of iced teas to her 933,000 Instagram followers.

Gia and her mom Teresa Giudice teamed up with the brand for a sweet Mother’s Day giveaway earlier this year.

The 23-year-old also included her mom and sisters in another campaign for the company to help promote their new summer flavors.

The company’s collaboration with the reality TV star is going well because Ryl Tea included her in another big summer event.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice teases meet-and-greet in New Jersey

If you want to meet Gia Giudice in person, now is your chance, because the RHONJ star has a meet-and-greet in The Garden State.

She recently shared the news on Instagram writing “Hi guys!! I am so excited to be at Shop Rite today in Clark, NJ with Ryl Tea between 12-2 pm! Come out and say hi!! Can’t wait to meet all of you! 💚 @therylcompany.”

The Bravo star was also pictured on the poster that read, “Try Ryl Tea and meet Influencer and Reality TV Star, Gia Giudice.”

Gia Giudice gets backlash on social media

After Gia shared the poster for her upcoming event on Instagram several people excitedly responded to the post.

However, as always there were some critics in the mix trolling the RHONJ star.

“Why would anyone want to meet her? I mean seriously 😳,” a commenter wrote.

“Your 15 minutes are just about up. So is the b s life your mother lives. It’s all fake,” added someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “She went to college use your skills. I guess you feel you can make more money this way. But fame is fleeting.”

“Ohh God are people really gonna go listen talk about her deranged mother with that obnoxious nasally monotone voice,” a commenter exclaimed.

The fans weigh in. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Someone posted, “A mini @teresagiudice, Gia will be the worst one of them all. She’s always been a brat and just like her dispicable mother.”

Another responded negatively to Gia’s meet and greet writing, “Nooo. She’s not interesting.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.