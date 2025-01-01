RHONJ’s Gia Giudice ‘can’t wait to share’ mystery project

Gia Giudice had an “incredible” year, and now she’s ready for all that 2025 has to offer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a lengthy recap of 2024, listing all her impressive accomplishments.

She also teased a mystery project in the works, telling her followers that she “can’t wait to share” more.

We might have a clue what Gia is hinting at, and we’ll get into the details of that in a bit, so keep reading.

One thing’s for sure: she’s not referring to RHONJ because the show’s future won’t be decided for a long time, and even then, we don’t know if the network will do a full reboot or replace some cast members.

If the show returns, Teresa Giudice might not, which means no Gia either.

However, with the career as an influencer taking off, the 23-year-old is not worried about RHONJ.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice teases an ‘exciting’ mystery project

Gia took to Instagram with a New Year’s message, telling her followers, “2024 has been nothing short of incredible! ✨”

“I’m so grateful for my growing IG & TikTok family and for building meaningful relationships with amazing brands,” she continued.

In the lengthy post, the Bravo star listed her brand collaborations with Shein, Revlon, and her Amazon Live gigs.

She also celebrated the purchase of her dream car in 2024—a fancy white Porsche that garnered backlash from critics when she posted it online.

Nonetheless, Gia is pressing on and has exciting things in store for the new year.

“I’ve been working hard on creating something of my own, which I can’t wait to share with you all in the new year!” said the RHONJ star. “Feeling truly blessed for this year and so excited for what’s to come.”

Is Gia teasing her new Bravo reality show?

While the young RHONJ star has a lot going on, we’re going to guess that she was teasing her upcoming reality series.

Gia, along with several other Bravo kids, were cast in a spinoff show, Making It in Manhattan, and they were spotted filming in New York in 2024.

Some of Gia’s cast members include Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss, Brooks Marks, the son of Meredith Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and Ariana Biermann, Kim Zolciak’s youngest daughter, just to name a few.

The show will feature Gia and her tight-knit group of friends as they navigate being young adults in the Big Apple and all the trials and successes that come with it.

Will you be tuning in for the new Bravo spinoff? Tell us why or why not in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.