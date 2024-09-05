RHONJ’s Gia Giudice called ‘delusional’ over recent comments: ‘No one is jealous of you’

Gia Giudice made a few eye-opening comments while clapping back at criticism from The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers.

However, her recent statements have led to even more backlash, with people calling her “delusional.”

Gia joined Teresa Giudice on an episode of her podcast and responded to claims that she’s too involved in the drama surrounding her mom and the other women.

However, the 23-year-old doubled down on her decision to constantly defend her mom, adding that the naysayers are insecure and jealous of their relationship.

She also threw major shade at the RHONJ cast, noting that if they have a problem with her defending Teresa, they should bring their kids on the show to do the same.

Gia’s cheeky retort didn’t sit well with many people, and after Monsters and Critics shared the story on Instagram, people took to the comments to trash her.

Gia Giudice is dubbed as ‘delusional’ for claiming people are jealous of her and Teresa Giudice

The RHONJ star had a lot to say while chatting with Teresa on her podcast, and now Gia is getting blowback from her remarks.

Several people responded to Monsters and Critic’s Instagram post, refuting claims of jealousy, and they had some choice words for the 23-year-old.

“Gia is as delusional as her Toxic Mother. No one on the show is jealous of Teresa having Gia have her back. The cast & the viewers just don’t like Gia or want her involved in the Drama…” wrote a commenter.

“She’s very much an adult who listens to her mother, and her mother is delusional,” someone else reiterated.

As for the jealousy claims, an Instagram user asked, “Jealous of what exactly 😭 she was always this way tho since she was young and her parents never corrected her behavior. Thats why she’s this way…”

Someone else exclaimed, “Ummm nothing to be jealous of….she’s not married nor a housewife so why torture us fans of the show!”

Another added, “No one is jealous of you Gia, the fact remains…you are not married and thus are not a housewife. Period.”

Pic credit: @monsterscriticsreality/Instagram

What did Gia say to get RHONJ viewers riled up?

In case you need a refresher, this is the post that’s sparking backlash against Gia on social media.

The post includes snippets from Gia’s appearance on the Turning the Tables podcast.

The RHONJ star defended her decision always to have Teresa’s back on the show as she blasted the critics.

“They’re jealous because they don’t have somebody like me on their side,” said Gia. “They’re probably jealous of our relationship and how I have your back.”

Do you agree with Gia that critics are jealous of her close relationship with Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.