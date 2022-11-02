RHONJ:Jennifer Aydin is the ‘queen of candy’ in pink leg warmers and blue leotard

Jennifer Aydin looks amazing as she becomes the “queen of candy.” Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Jennifer Aydin is not only a huge reality star, but she might also be royalty. She posted a photo next to a candy trunk, claiming to be the “queen of candy.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sitting in her Halloween costume, looking stunning as ever in her retro workout outfit.

She wore a bright pink tank top with a mesh black shirt. She paired it with bright blue spandex leggings that sold her 1980s look.

The reality TV personality had bright pink sneakers that brought the look together. However, the accessories made the outfit. She paired her ensemble with neon fingerless gloves, a bright pink headband, white sunglasses, and thick legwarmers.

She put her long black hair in an adorable high-side ponytail.

Jennifer was sitting in a lobby in a huge chair next to a large trunk from Louis Vuitton. Her recent royal title came from the treats inside, as the trunk offered an array of candy.

Jennifer Aydin has a solution to everyone’s problems with the Ultimate Beauty Pillow

Jennifer Aydin has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and has been showcasing it with her latest business venture, the Ultimate Beauty Pillow. When talking to Us Weekley, she explained that many facial procedures require people not to sleep on their side.

“Everybody is getting botox and filler these days — even men,” Jennifer told the publication, “A lot of girls are getting their lashes done, they’re getting their eyebrows microbladed. And all of these beauty treatments have the same aftercare: not sleeping on your face.”

To rectify that and not risk discomfort, she came up with the Ultimate Beauty Pillow. This has allowed people to sleep in comfort without risking their beauty routine. She believed in her product so much that she gave it to her castmates, and they loved it.

Jennifer Aydin was covered in Louis Vuitton for BravoCon

Jennifer is known for her style and showed it off for BravoCon. She was seen smiling ear to ear with her fellow bravo reality stars as she promoted her beauty pillow.

She had on an orange shirt with a Louis Vuitton bomber jacket. She paired it with a matching miniskirt. For a chic look, she wore black sandals that showed off her white pedicure.

She accessorized her ensemble with a black handbag, gold earrings, and a pendant necklace to complete the look.