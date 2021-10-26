RHONJ:Jackie Goldschneider says ‘karma’ came for Teresa Giudice after she spread cheating rumors about her husband

Jackie Goldschneider talks Teresa Giudice. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers will witness Teresa Giudice getting a taste of her own medicine when the show returns. The cast is done filming for the upcoming season and Jackie Goldschneider shared some details about what fans can expect.

According to the RHONJ star, karma came back to haunt Teresa after she spread a rumor about Jackie’s husband cheating on her last season. This time around the tables turned and rumors swirled around Teresa’s now-fiance, Luis Ruelas.

Jackie is likely referring to the revelations about Luis’s past. There was a claim by his ex-fiance she filed a lawsuit against him after the relationship ended and claimed he was sex-obsessed. that lawsuit was later settled. Reports also claim that in 2018 Luis was involved in a road rage incident.

These allegations were most likely discussed on the show, which would explain Jackie’s “karma” comment during a recent chat with Page Six.

Jackie Goldschneider says karma came for Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star did an interview with the media outlet and she had a lot to say about how things fared for Teresa in the upcoming season.

“I feel like karma kind of came right in and did a little work and I just got to sit back,” revealed Jackie. “Teresa clearly spread a rumor [about me and my family] and now there’s a barrage of rumors about the person that she loves.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last season, Jackie almost quit the show after Teresa spread a rumor about her husband Evan Goldschneider cheating on her with women at his gym. The shocking allegation rocked Jackie’s world and she went at it with Teresa for most of the season.

However, despite their rocky past, Jackie told Page Six, “I don’t want anything bad for Teresa.”

Teresa Giudice is engaged to Luis Ruelas

Whatever the rumors were about Luis Ruelas, it clearly didn’t affect his relationship with Teresa because the couple is now engaged after a year of dating. Luis popped the question to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star during a romantic trip to Greece, and of course, the OG said “yes.”

At the time of Jackie’s interview, the news had not yet broken about Teresa’s engagement but the 45-year-old wished only good things for her castmate’s relationship.

“Only Teresa knows what happens behind closed doors. So we can read everything we want, but if she’s the one spending all this time with him and she’s comfortable with him and she thinks that he’s a great guy, then you have to let everybody live their own lives,” noted Jackie.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.