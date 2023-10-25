RHONJ viewers throw shade at Teresa Giudice over her ‘classy and fabulous’ post

Teresa Giudice is getting roasted online over a popular Coco Chanel quote about being “classy and fabulous.”

That was a trigger for some people as they took to the comments to call out The Real Housewives of New Jersey star for being the opposite of those two things.

Some viewers referenced her behavior over the years, and yes, her table-flipping moment was mentioned as well.

Teresa hasn’t responded to the backlash, and we don’t expect her to, as she’s not one to clap back.

She has enough going on as things are rocky with her castmates as they continue to film Season 14.

Interestingly, Teresa hasn’t been involved in any of the drama–at least not from what we’ve heard so far.

However, something is happening in the Garden State because it’s been rumored that the last cast trip of the season was recently canceled. Hopefully, we’ll find out more about that soon.

Teresa Giudice called out for her ‘classy’ social media post

The RHONJ stars posted a fashionable photo on Instagram, but it was her caption that caught people’s attention.

She quoted Coco Chanel while rocking the brand and wrote, “A girl should be two things, classy and fabulous 💋.”

As usual, the Trehuggers showed up and showed out for their queen as they showered her with compliments.

However, the critics were just as loud in the comment section, and they threw shade at Teresa over her claims of being classy.

“I think maybe you need to work on classy,” said one Instagram user.

“Your neither one of them. Get over yourself,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “your mouth and attitude is definitely not classy.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

One person told the OG, “Hope you didn’t put yourself in either class. Rude and Obnoxious is more your style and LOUD.”

Another noted, “Flipping tables is so classy.”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is booked and busy

Say what you want about Teresa, but the mom of four stays booked and busy.

Not only is she filming for a new season of RHONJ, but the OG also has her weekly podcast.

That’s not all though, November will be a busy month for the 51-year-old because she and RHONY alum Dorinda Medley will host the series, Meet Me at Pink Taco, which takes place in Times Square, New York City.

Dubbed the “Housewives Takeover” Pink Taco patrons will get a chance to hang out with the two women while chowing down on food and drinks from the popular eatery.

A few days after that, Teresa and Dorinda also have another event, Big Night Live, where they’ll be joined by RHONY OG, Ramona Singer, and RHONJ star Dolores Catania.

Keep in mind that BravoCon also kicks off in November, and Teresa will be front and center for that as well.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.