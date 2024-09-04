RHONJ viewers slam ‘toxic and creepy’ Luis Ruelas after alleged threat to enemies

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is over, but some cast members have continued the drama off-screen in the weeks since it ended.

It isn’t news that the current cast is awaiting word on whether they will be asked back for RHONJ Season 15 because executives are finally taking a stand to salvage the series.

One person who probably won’t be asked back is Luis Ruelas, the husband of Teresa Giudice, who could dash any hope of the original housewife making a comeback next season.

Luis caught a lot of heat for wishing harm on Margaret Josephs’s family during the season finale and went on to apologize for it.

However, Luis seemingly had a new message for his enemies when he allegedly shared a meme on his Instagram story that wished harm to his enemies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

X user @trefab2022 shared a photo of the Instagram Story, which you can check out below.

Louie posted and deleted this, he’s legit nuts. His comments about wanting peoples children to suffer, he meant every single word of that #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/qVVq4MHBhZ — rhonjwho (@trefab2022) September 2, 2024

“May god have mercy on my enemies. Cause I won’t,” the writing on the meme that also includes a photo of the late Heath Ledger’s take on The Joker.

Fans of RHONJ were quick to light up the comments section of the post with their thoughts.

Luis is called ‘evil’

“He’s a evil sick man,” reads one of the comments.

Fans are firing back at Luis. Pic credit: @jimmygisa10/x

Dolores Catania previously told Teresa that Luis would get a lot of heat for his comments about Margaret’s family.

With Teresa’s future on the show quite literally hanging in the balance, it’s surprising that he’s seemingly taken another swipe at those who oppose him.

“He’s evil and very calculated. Very scary he’s a sociopath,” reads another viewer’s response.

Luis is feeling the heat. Pic credit: @weare9301/x

This isn’t the first time fans have called Luis out, and we’d be surprised if it was the last.

Somehow, he always winds up immersed in drama, and it’s not a good look for him, Teresa, or the show.

Luis Ruelas is being called out again. Pic credit: @siroonachig/x

“He really is scary. So toxic and creepy. Teresa picked a good one,” another viewer chimed in.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about RHONJ viewers, they’re always ready to offer their two cents on whatever drama is playing out.

Luis Ruelas’ alleged threat has many naysayers. Pic credit: @AudreyS23511436/x

“Wow!!! He’s so sinister,” another fan complained.

Has Luis ruined Teresa’s chance of returning for Season 15?

It does create a big question about whether there’s any way for RHONJ to move forward with Teresa.

“Louie needs to question why he has so many enemies!!! Why doesn’t he understand that his behavior is crazy and he is his own worst enemy,” said another viewer.

“Louie’s narcissistic behavior and personality are so disgustingly obvious to everyone but Teresa and their children.”

This fan is examining Luis Ruelas’s outburst. @am4rsh/X

RHONJ producers are taking a long and hard look at where the show could go next, and there’s a chance that most of the cast won’t be back for Season 15.

Danielle Cabral recently confirmed that the cast is being rebuilt from the ground up.

At the same time, Rachel Fuda claimed she was unemployed on social media, leading to speculation she already knows her fate.

The sad part of this drama is that removing Teresa and Melissa Gorga would force the other ladies to work together because there would be no more sides to pick.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.