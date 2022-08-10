RHONJ: Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband is not surprised Melissa and Joe Gorga skipped her wedding

Joe Giudice talks about his former in-laws missing Teresa’s wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henrymcgee

Joe Giudice has been viewed as one of the most disliked Housewives husbands of all time. Because of his actions, his former wife, Teresa Giudice, was imprisoned for fraud.

Not only did he and his wife have to do time in prison, but Joe was also seen verbally abusing his wife on the Real Housewives of New Jersey and was accused of infidelity on many occasions.

Once Joe was released from prison in 2019 after serving 41 months, Teresa filed for divorce after being married to Joe for 21 years and moved on with entrepreneur Luis Ruelas.

Teresa and Luis met in July 2020 and got engaged in October 2021 while on vacation in Greece. At the time, Joe said he was happy for his former wife and her future husband but didn’t plan to attend the wedding.

Joe famously had issues with his in-laws Joe and Melissa Gorga for decades and frequently insulted them on RHONJ. It was clear that he did not like his brother and sister-in-law and was happy not to deal with them after he was deported in 2019.

When Joe heard that Joe and Melissa skipped Teresa’s wedding after a huge blowout, Joe spoke out about his former in-laws, and it is clear that he still feels the same way about them as he did before.

RHONJ: Joe Giudice said his former in-laws are ‘unpredictable’

In a recent interview, Joe Giudice was asked how he felt about the details of Teresa’s wedding, including her look, her new husband, and her family.

When asked about the Gorgas deciding not to attend, Joe said he wasn’t “surprised” that they ditched the event at the last minute. “They’re unpredictable,” he revealed, adding, “I wish [Luis] luck with his new in-laws.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joe previously said about Joe and Melissa, “I dealt with that thorn in my side for 20 years. Unfortunately, they always come around.”

Joe and Teresa still have a close relationship, and they keep a solid bond to continue to raise their four daughters: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12. He had nothing but good things to say about Tre’s wedding and her new husband, Luis.

“I’m very happy for her. She deserves all the happiness in the world,” Joe said of Teresa. Of the speculation of Luis, he added, “I think Lou is a good guy. Anything negative being said out there are just rumors that I don’t engage in. Until I personally discover otherwise, he’s OK in my book.”

What did Joe Giudice think about Teresa’s wedding day look?

Joe admitted that there was no comparison between his wedding to Teresa in 1999 and her wedding to Luis over the weekend, saying they were “equally as special and beautiful in their own unique ways.” Joe was not in attendance, but his daughters were bridesmaids for their mom.

He complimented his ex-wife by saying, “Teresa looked like a princess.”

Joe appears to be genuinely supportive of Teresa and Luis, and as usual, the former couple will keep their daughters at the forefront of their friendship.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.