RHONJ: Teresa Giudice working on her temper ahead of DWTS, credits Luis Ruelas for keeping her Zen

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been working on her temper ahead of her upcoming Dancing With the Stars gig.

Teresa has credited her new husband, Luis Ruelas, for keeping her zen as she takes on a new challenge.

Fans of RHONJ know that keeping cool is not Teresa’s strong suit.

Tre has not only flipped a table, but she also shoved items on a dinner table at a Nashville restaurant at Margaret Josephs.

However, as she takes on the demands and craziness of being in the ballroom to fight for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy, Teresa hopes to keep her anger in check.

Teresa’s coming off a lengthy and relaxing honeymoon with her husband, so that has her in a happy state as rehearsals begin.

In a new interview, Tre got real about what she hopes to have come out of her DWTS gig and how she intends to bring a whole new Teresa to the ballroom.

Last week it was revealed that Teresa was joining Season 31 of DWTS. After news broke that she was broadening her reality television career, Teresa expressed her desire to have Louie and her daughters watching from the audience each week.

Teresa and her Dancing With the Stars pro partner Pasha Pashkov sat down with Us Weekly the other day to talk about the show. It was there that Tre revealed she wants America to see her in a different light than in the past seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I really want America to really get to tap into the real Teresa Giudice and really get to know the real Teresa Giudice and not the Teresa that … everyone’s trying to trigger,” she explained.

The reality TV star fully admits she has an “Italian temper” but that she’s working hard to change that to zen and calmness.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice credits Luis Ruelas for keeping her zen

After all the craziness and drama she’s endured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa’s happy to have found a sense of peace. There’s one person to thank for a calmer Tre, the love of her life Louie.

“[It’s] thanks to my amazing husband that he helped me to get this way. He really … calms me down and keeps me very zen, very ‘namaste.’ I needed that in my life,” Teresa expressed to the weekly magazine.

The newlywed also fully believes that Louie is her soulmate and God was looking out for Tre when Louie was brought into her life.

Teresa Giudice is ready to take on the ballroom and the demands of Dancing With the Stars. When the RHONJ star gets stressed or feels her temper rising, she will look to main man Luis Ruelas for Zen guidance.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, on Disney+. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.