RHONJ: Teresa Giudice wears skintight, cutout bodysuit for WWHL appearance

Teresa Giudice shows her curves in a bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ FSadou/AdMedia

Teresa Giudice was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and she stole the show with her outfit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stays dedicated to her workout and she showed off the results of her hard work in a body-hugging catsuit.

The bodysuit was fully black on top and featured short sleeves with an asymmetrical neckline and a deep cutout across the front.

The bottom half was dark blue with a black band at the waist and blue and black bands wrapped around the legs.

The mom-of-four paired her outfit with pointy black pumps and kept her accessories simple with small earrings, a delicate bracelet, and silver rings.

Teresa had her brown locks in long, thick curls flowing down her back and shoulders.

She sported black nails and kept her makeup simple and glamorous with nude lips, bronzy cheeks, and dramatic lashes for the WWHL appearance.

Teresa Giudice stuns in a skintight bodysuit. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice sports all-black for a busy week

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has been quite busy making the rounds and after her WWHL appearance, she met up with another Bravo star.

Teresa posted two Instagram photos clad in all black while hanging out with Amrit Kapai from Family Karma.

Teresa was chic in her outfit as she dressed for the cold weather in a fitted wool coat with a belted waist and large buttons down the front. She also wore a black top and tight black jeans paired with black combat boots and a black suede bag.

The OG had a big smile on her face as she posed for a photo with Amrit. It appears the two enjoyed dinner with friends, but the 50-year-old didn’t tag her location, so it’s unclear if they met up in Jersey or if Teresa was out of state.

Teresa Giudice promotes truSculpt

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is not busy making the rounds on TV she’s working on her body.

However, Teresa has no problems getting some quick fixes with treatments such as truSculpt–a non-surgical muscle-sculpting program.

Teresa has been heavily promoting the company and even has them linked in her Instagram bio.

They have a 15-minute treatment, truSculpt ID that promises an average of 24 percent fat reduction in just one treatment.

Last month Teresa took her followers along as she underwent the truSculpt ID and paired it with another treatment for maximum results.

“I’m paring it with #truSculptflex which is a muscle stimulating treatment that offers personalized options, and I’m using it to strengthen, firm, and define my abs, butt, and thighs!” noted Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.