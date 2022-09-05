RHONJ: Teresa Giudice wears skimpy yellow bikini as honeymoon continues in Italy

Teresa Giudice wears a yellow bikini during her honeymoon in Italy. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Teresa Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas recently returned to New Jersey after spending about two weeks in Mykonos, Greece on their honeymoon.

However, the lovebirds are not quite done.

The couple only stayed home for a few days before they packed their bags and jetted off once again to continue their trip.

It seems Greece was just the first leg of their romantic getaway and now the couple is floating on their love bubble all over Italy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been sharing photos from the second leg of their journey and some of her recent images showed her clad in a colorful bikini.

The duo was recently in Capri enjoying everything that the island has to offer. The lovers spent their time on a yacht posing for photos, and also enjoyed a romantic dinner during the day out.

Luis and Teresa have also been touring other parts of Italy, as they recently enjoyed dinner by the ocean in Positano off the infamous Amalfi coast.

Teresa Giudice wears a skimpy bikini during her honeymoon in Italy

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a few photos from her day out at sea with Luis Ruelas.

The couple rented a yacht and spent the day on the beautiful Italian coast.

In one photo, Teresa stood close to Luis as they posed for a snapshot on the bow of the boat clad in their swimwear.

Luis wore bright orange swim trunks while the Bravo personality opted for a yellow and white tie-string bikini and large hoop earrings.

Mr. and Mrs. Ruelas both wore dark sunglasses and they clung close to each other. Another picture showed them on a jet ski ready to enjoy a day filled with adventure.

RHONJ stars Teresa and Luis continue their PDA-filled honeymoon

Teresa and Luis continued their PDA-filled honeymoon in Capri, Italy during the day out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her new husband stopped for lunch and a kiss while taking some cute photos in the process.

In one image, the mom of four showed off the stylish coverup worn over her skimpy yellow bikini. The long white dress featured a plunging neckline and gold embellishments.

Teresa added layered jewelry and bracelets as she leaned against Luis in his crisp white shirt.

She added a large Christian Dior tote bag in one hand packed with her essentials for the day out.

Another photo showed the couple leaning in for a sweet kiss while one image gave us a view of the large grey yacht from Sorrentino luxury, on which the couple spent the romantic day out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.