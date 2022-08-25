RHONJ: Teresa Giudice wears plunging top for helicopter ride during honeymoon in Greece

Teresa Giudice enjoys her honeymoon in Greece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Teresa Giudice is still in her love bubble as her romantic honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece, continues. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo clad in a plunging top as she prepared to board a helicopter with her new husband, Luis Ruelas.

The couple has been enjoying their time away from the drama in Jersey, and we’ve seen several PDA-filled photos of them on the beach.

Meanwhile, things are not going well in Teresa’s family as a recent altercation has caused a rift between her and her only brother Joe Gorga.

The 50-year-old reportedly played a role in a rumor regarding Joe’s wife Melissa Gorga having an affair with one of their friends. Things came to a head while filming the Season 13 finale episode, and a dramatic altercation took place.

After years of turmoil with the OG, this was the final straw for the Gorgas, who opted to skip Teresa and Luis’s wedding, which took place a few days after the incident.

However, Teresa is not letting the family drama prevent her from enjoying her honeymoon.

Teresa Giudice wears a plunging outfit for a helicopter ride

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared an exciting moment from her honeymoon in Greece. The latest on her list of adventures was a helicopter ride, but before she and Luis boarded the craft, they stopped to capture the moment.

Teresa posted some of the images on Instagram, which showed her clad in all-white for the occasion. She wore a plunging white Gucci swimsuit with the brand’s flora logo on the front– which means the couple had another beach day planned for their helicopter adventure.

Teresa paired the swimsuit with white jeans and sneakers as she cozied up to Luis for the cute photos. The mom-of-four added sunglasses and a few pieces of jewelry to complete her outfit.

Meanwhile, Luis was also casually dressed in a black t-shirt, camouflage cutoff pants, and sneakers.

Teresa Giudice is still in her love bubble

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked happier than ever in the photos posted on social media, and in her hashtags, she made it clear that she was still in her love bubble.

“Mykonos Greece 🇬🇷 ❤️ #honeymoon #lovebubble #louresa,” she captioned the post.

Speaking of the love bubble, Teresa was very much in that zone a few weeks ago when she found out that her only brother had planned to miss her wedding. She opened up about it briefly on her podcast, Namaste B$tches, but said she wasn’t upset about Joe and Melissa’s decision.

“The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be,” said Teresa.

“I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus on Bravo.