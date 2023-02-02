RHONJ: Teresa Giudice wears green cutout dress and neon jumpsuit in Season 13 preview

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are in for a fashionable treat when Season 13 kicks off in a few days.

The women are bringing their A-game and Teresa Giudice is keeping up with her stylish co-stars.

In a preview for the new season, we saw one of the OG’s confessional outfits. She stunned in the green dress that featured a deep neckline and cutout details on the sides.

Teresa looked extra tan in the clip, all glammed up with her long hair in soft waves flowing down her shoulder. She also accessorized the outfit with long silver earrings.

In the confessional, the 50-year-old dished about turning over a new leaf thanks to her husband, Luis Ruelas, and the new season will see her attempt to do that.

The snippet showed Teresa in a therapy session where she admitted her desire to be calmer and less reactive.

As the season goes on, we’ll see if those sessions were helpful since the table-flipping OG is known for her explosive temper.

Teresa Giudice rocks neon in the Season 13 preview

The RHONJ star also debuted another colorful look in the Season 13 preview, this time for the first cast event of the season.

The ’80s rollerblading party was hosted by Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and the women turned up in epic ’80s fashion.

Teresa and Luis arrived at the skating rink ready to have some fun. While Luis opted for a white t-shirt, Teresa dressed for the theme in a neon jumpsuit with long sleeves with a zipper down the front.

The colorful outfit featured a bright shade of yellow with red stripes down the side along with red and white color blocks on the sleeves.

We also spotted Melissa in the clip looking like an ’80s Barbie in a hot pink leotard with a neon yellow crop top and a matching pink scrunchie in her hair.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Galentine’s Day event

Teresa is gearing up for Valentine’s Day and we’re sure she’ll have a romantic one as it will mark the first for her and Luis as man and wife.

However, the mom of four plans to celebrate the occasion early with her girlfriends during a Galentine’s Day event hosted by her and castmate Dolores Catania.

She promoted the February 9 event on Instagram by sharing the invitation/ flyer, and she also had a giveaway for her supporters.

“GIVEAWAY!! We lovelovelove our fans and want to give 10 FREE tickets to our next event…” note Teresa in the caption.

“Walk the pink carpet, enjoy the open bar, get a swag bag full of goodies and dance the night way with us!” she added,

The best-selling author posted details for the giveaway and noted that participants must tag three friends in the comments section plus they must follow “@adinaeden_ @dolorescatania and @teresagiudice.”

She also announced that the lucky winners will be chosen on Sunday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.