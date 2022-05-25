RHONJ: Teresa Giudice wears a sexy, cutout dress on Mexico trip with Jennifer Aydin 

Teresa Giudice enjoys her birthday celebration in Mexico with Jennifer Aydin. Pic credit: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is still celebrating her 50th birthday, and she’s doing it in Tulum, Mexico, with her closest friends. The OG has been sharing some fashionable photos from the location, and it’s clear she’s enjoying her milestone birthday.

Teresa’s fiance Luis Ruelas is also by her side for the celebratory vacation and so are her besties– former Jersey Housewife Dina Manzo and current cast member Jennifer Aydin.

The women have been churning out several stylish outfits during the week-long festivities, but the mom-of-four rocked a showstopping gold dress that took the cake.

Teresa Giudice wears a cutout gold dress while in Mexico

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is with her closest friends and the love of her life in Tulum, Mexico, to celebrate her birthday and she’s doing it in style.

She recently shared a group photo that included a few familiar faces, her BFF Dina and her castmate Jennifer Aydin who all made the journey to celebrate with Teresa.

The reality TV personality looked amazing at 50 as she showed off her toned abs in a sexy gold dress, proving that age is just a number. The tight-fitted outfit featured thick gold straps and large cutouts on both sides.

Teresa accessorized the outfit with gold jewelry including large hoop earrings and she wore her long brown hair in loose waves.

Her castmate and close friend Jennifer opted for a tropical print dress and she rocked her natural curls for the night out with Teresa and her friends.

Jennifer also had a medical boot on one foot after suffering a fractured toe while on the Mexican vacation. Nonetheless, the Bravo Housewife didn’t let that stop her from partying the night away with her friends.

Luis Ruelas threw Teresa Giudice an intimate birthday party

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her birthday in style a few days ago thanks to her fiance Luis Ruelas who threw her a lavish but intimate bash at their home.

The OG turned 50 on May 18 and she rang in the occasion with a three-tier gilded, gold cake decorated with pink and white roses. The gold theme carried through with the stunning tablescape and extravagant floral arrangement that decorated the space.

Teresa also got lots of love on social media from her fans, followers, close friends, and family members including her daughter Gia Giudice who wrote a sweet tribute for her mom.

“Your energy lights up every room you walk into! thank you for everything you do for our family, we wouldn’t be able to do it without you!” said Gia.

Lisa also shared a photo of Teresa with her over-the-top cake along with a simple message, “I love you, my sweetheart.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.