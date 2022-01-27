RHONJ: Teresa Giudice wants to marry Luis Ruelas in Italy, says she’s ‘overwhelmed’ with wedding planning

Teresa Giudice is in wedding planning mode. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is in the process of planning her dream wedding to Luis Ruelas but it’s been a little overwhelming for the 49-year-old. Unfortunately, the pandemic might put a damper on their desire to get married in Capri, Italy so they have a backup plan.

The couple has a personal connection to Italy because that was where Luis had planned to propose to the Jersey housewife. However, the surprise proposal went down in Greece during a romantic getaway.

Luis went all out with a choreographed fireworks display which illuminated a sign that spelled “marry me.” He got down on one knee with candles and roses arranged on the sand with a violinist playing nearby.

However, since the proposal didn’t happen in Italy, Teresa wants them to get married there instead.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice admits to feeling overwhelmed with wedding planning

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently opened up to PEOPLE about her engagement and wedding planning.

“We wanted to go get married in Italy. We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri,” said Teresa. “But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri.”

Teresa suggested to her fiance that they tie the knot there and “He loved that idea, of course. He was like, ‘Yes, let’s do it.'”

However, the Jersey housewife found out that planning a wedding out of the country is not easy.

“I don’t know places in Capri where to get married, so I had to find someone that does all wedding planning out there. I just feel a little overwhelmed,” admitted Teresa.

Teresa Giudice wants the wedding to be about her and Luis Ruelas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also revealed her hopes for her upcoming wedding.

“I don’t want it to be about everyone else. I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I,” revealed Teresa. “You always do things better and different at the same time. So I’m doing it, and I want it to just be about us.”

Meanwhile, the pair is still unsure about whether they’ll be able to wed in Italy so they’ve scouted out secondary locations in New Jersey.

“We went to go look at a place because we might do it around here,” explained the reality TV personality. “I don’t know. We’re going to look at places because I really want somewhere that’s so beautiful — that’s the thing.”

“I wanted the scenery to be spectacular. So if I find a place around here, then we’ll do it here. If not, maybe we’ll go to Italy like I wanted to,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.