RHONJ: Teresa Giudice wants Luis Ruelas and her daughters to be proud of her DWTS stint

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is done flipping tables for now.

Instead, viewers can find her twirling on the stage of Dancing with the Stars come September 19.

The OG recently spoke with People magazine and said she wants her husband, Luis Ruelas, and four daughters to be proud of her.

She said, “My husband is Latino so he definitely has the moves.”

She added, “So I definitely have to make him proud. He dances amazing. So I have to make him and his family proud.”

Teresa said that although she is not a dancer herself, she wanted her daughters to be. She explained that she signed them up for dance lessons as young as two and a half.

However, Audriana, her youngest daughter is the only one still competitively dancing.

Teresa Giudice got the best advice from her youngest daughter when she joined Dancing with the Stars

Teresa told People that Audriana gave her some encouragement, “She gave me the best advice… She said to make sure you have fun. Enjoy every moment. Feel your partner’s energy and don’t be scared… And just dance like it’s your last time dancing. Make the best of it, which I thought she was so cute.”

The Turning Tables author is not too worried about her performance on the show. She believes her daughters got her moves from her.

She said, “Hopefully, if they’ve got the moves, then I definitely have the moves, because I’m the one that made them.”

Teresa reiterated, “I want all my daughters to be proud of me. And I want my husband to be proud of me.”

Teresa wants to gain more fans and would like her fans to see another side of her

When the cast of Dancing with the Stars was announced last week, Teresa said that her fans will get to see her real self.

She explained, “Hopefully I gain a huger fan base and I really want America to really get to tap into the real Teresa Giudice and really get to know the real Teresa Giudice and not the Teresa Giudice that everyone’s trying to trigger.”

Viewers got to see a happier and more fun version of Teresa during her stunt on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip. She had said at the time that this was the real her.

She said, she felt the women on her show were always trying to tear her down.

Teresa recently tied the knot with Luis Ruelas and has said that he keeps her “Zen” and teaches her to be more patient.

Their wedding special will air on Bravo after season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.