RHONJ: Teresa Giudice talks ‘standing face to face’ with Louie as she recalls favorite wedding memory

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice recalled her “favorite memory” from her wedding to Louie Ruelas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice recently took a walk down memory lane and found herself reminiscing about her August wedding to husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The couple said “I do” surrounded by 220 of their closest family and friends on August 6 in New Jersey.

The elaborate event was everything a longtime RHONJ and Teresa Giudice fan would come to expect from the outspoken personality.

Though the weeks leading up to the big day were filled with continual family drama with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, there wasn’t anything that would have been able to squash the romance that surrounded them on their wedding day.

In the weeks since their nuptials, Teresa and Louie have found themselves basking in the newlywed glow and enjoying their time as husband and wife.

During a recent interview, Teresa opened up about the day and recalled her absolute favorite moments.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice recalls her favorite wedding memories

While speaking to PEOPLE, Teresa gushed about her wedding day and took the time to share her top wedding moments, and unsurprisingly, they were as romantic as one could imagine.

“My favorite memory is when the doors opened and I began my walk down the aisle to ‘Ave Maria,'” Teresa said. “It was so magical and so surreal.”

But it wasn’t just the initial moment of beginning to walk down the aisle that had Teresa’s heart glowing. She elaborated that sharing the special moment with their guests, her four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, and along with Louie’s two sons David and Nicholas, just added to the intimacy of uniting as a family.

“Seeing the people that I love, my friends and family, many of whom were crying and each step getting closer to the altar, seeing the smiles and tears on my girls faces and the smiles on Louie’s sons faces and then standing there face to face with the love of my life, the man I am going to spend the rest of my life with, this is my favorite memory from my wedding,” she added.

Teresa gets real about blending families

With Teresa and Louie tying the knot, the couple also committed to blending their two families together.

Teresa shares her four daughters with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, while Louie shares his two sons with his ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino Ruelas.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Teresa explained the importance of blending their families and the impact it has had on both sets of children.

Speaking to the outlet, Teresa admitted that Louie had reached out to her ex-husband and by putting in the effort to make contact with their dad, Louie made her daughters incredibly “happy.” Hoping to do the same for Louie’s sons, Teresa reached out to Marisa and invited her over for dinner.

“Our blended family is going amazing. I just had Luis’ ex-wife over for dinner, and it went great. … I love that. … I’m doing that for my two stepsons,” she shared.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.