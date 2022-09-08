RHONJ: Teresa Giudice shows off toned abs in belly-baring white outfit with tassels

Teresa Giudice stuns in a white crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ StarMaxWorldwide

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are back from the second leg of their honeymoon in Italy, and the couple popped up in Florida to celebrate with friends.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted her location in a recent photo shared on social media, where she was clad in a white crop top with a matching skirt.

Teresa and Luis posed with another couple, and the OG wrote a sweet message for the pair regarding their recent engagement.

Teresa, who tied the knot last month in a lavish wedding, is still in her love bubble, and she expressed her excitement about her friends taking this major step in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Teresa is still celebrating her marriage– having just passed the one-month mark– and she wore a bridal-themed outfit during the night out.

The long lace skirt and the matching top were made by Coco’s Chateau Gowns, the same company that made the bridesmaid dresses for her wedding. They also created Teresa’s white custom cocktail dress worn to her bridal shower.

Teresa Giudice shows toned abs in a white tassel crop top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo on Instagram while out with Luis and another couple.

The pair were both dressed in white, with Luis in a button-down shirt paired with beige pants and sneakers.

Teresa opted for a white lace two-piece outfit that included a tight-fitting crop top with tassels underneath the bust line. There were also blue floral patterns on the neckline and shoulders of the blouse, as well as the waistline of the floor-length skirt.

Teresa continued with the white theme by adding matching shoes and a white watch, while her nails were also painted white.

Both couples had big smiles on their faces in the group photo taken while they dined at a restaurant in Islamorada, Florida.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas enjoyed their honeymoon

Teresa and Luis are still in wedded bliss from their weeks-long honeymoon touring different parts of Europe.

The couple jetted off on their trip soon after tying the knot and spent the first few weeks exploring the beaches in Mykonos, Greece. Just when we thought the honeymoon was over, the couple popped up in Italy for the second leg of their romantic getaway.

Teresa shared lots of photos from their adventure, including one of her and Luis enjoying dinner by the ocean off the Amalfi Coast.

Now the couple is back in the U.S., and they’re ready to celebrate a special moment with their friends.

“It’s so beautiful to see two half hearts become one. I am so happy you found each other and look forward to the memories the four of us will make,” Teresa captioned her Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.