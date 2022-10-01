RHONJ: Teresa Giudice says she tried to keep ‘peace’ with the Gorgas but now she’s ‘done ‘

Teresa Giudice is done with Joe and Melissa Gorga. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is speaking out amid the ongoing drama with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, and now the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is done keeping the peace.

The OG has been feuding with her brother and sister-in-law after an explosive altercation played out while filming Season 13.

After the showdown, Melissa and Joe deiced to skip Teresa’s wedding, which took place a few days later, and since then, they have not spoken to the newly minted Mrs. Ruelas.

Teresa has already shared her view on the Gorgas’ decision to miss her August wedding, especially since Joe is the only family she has left. Nonetheless, she made it clear that their absence did not affect her special day.

Teresa is not letting the feud with Melissa and Joe affect her life anymore, and she says when viewers watch the new season, they will understand why she’s officially done with them.

We may not have to wait much longer for Season 13 as filming wrapped several weeks ago, but for now, we’re still waiting with bated breath for a premiere date.

Teresa Giudice is done keeping the peace with Melissa and Joe Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently spoke with Us Weekly, and her feud with the Gorgas was a hot topic during her interview.

Teresa says when viewers see how things play out, “It’s gonna blow your minds away,” and people will change their minds about her.

“It’s very sad … People thought a certain way about me, and then they’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, we were so wrong,'” Teresa said.

“When you watch this season, you have to have an open mind. I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years,” continued the 50-year-old, who noted that when her parents were alive, she “tried to keep the peace for a long time.”

“Somebody can only take so much for so long and that’s not happening anymore, I’m done!” she added.

Teresa Giudice is ‘totally fine’ not speaking to the Gorgas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was asked during the interview if she’s sad about the demise of her relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Melissa has already confessed that she has no guilt about the state of her relationship with Teresa after their tense Season 12 reunion, and the OG feels the same now that they’re not on speaking terms.

“No! I’m totally fine. Totally fine,” responded Teresa, who credits her husband, Luis Ruelas, for coming into her life at the right time.

“It’s enough! I got taken advantage [of] for so long, for over 10 years,” added the Bravo personality. “I got taken advantage of and finally, look, Luis came into my life and he was like, ‘That’s not happening anymore.'”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.