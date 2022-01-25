RHONJ: Teresa Giudice says her castmates are coming for her in Season 12 because she’s ‘the GOAT’

Teresa Giudice says castmates are coming for her. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has teased upcoming drama in Season 12 and it seems she’s in the middle of all the controversy. The OG claimed that her castmates are all coming for her because she’s the “GOAT” and it gives them relevance.

Teresa made the admission in a recent interview while doing press for the new season which is set to premiere in a matter of days. The 49-year-old has many interesting things in store for her fans when the show returns – including her hot and heavy romance with fiance Luis Ruelas who we’ll see more of this season.

The Jersey Housewife is the only original member on the show having joined in Season 1 and aside from her stint in jail--she has been a full-time cast member ever since.

Now we’re gearing up for the Garden State ladies to make their return and we have a feeling they won’t disappoint.

Teresa Giudice says castmates are coming for her because she’s the ‘GOAT’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Billy Bush for EXTRA TV and she revealed that her castmates have their sights set on her this season.

We’ve already seen the explosive Season 12 trailer which teased some jaw-dropping moments including one of Teresa flipping out at Margaret Josephs. However, Margaret won’t be the only one to butt heads with the OG.

“Unfortunately, they all come for the top dog, they always come for me, but it’s okay I know how to handle myself,” said Teresa.

When asked why her RHONJ costars are coming for her Teresa responded, “Cause I’m the GOAT. When you come for the OG, then you get some relevance on the show, so that’s why they come for me, but it’s okay.”

Are Teresa Giudice’s castmates jealous of her romance with Louis Ruelas?

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was asked if her budding romance with Louis Reulas is causing jealousy among her costars.

“I have no idea,” admitted the mom-of-four. “I think you should be happy for people when they’re happy… and not try to hurt other people.”

Speaking of Teresa’s soon-to-be-husband – who proposed to her during a romantic getaway in Greece--he wasn’t too keen about being on the show.

“He does not want the spotlight, he so didn’t want any of this,” admitted Teresa. “But thank God, I’m grateful that he was supportive of what I do.”

Teresa continued, “It’s hard meeting someone when you are in the public eye because obviously…you get scrutinized. That’s why I’ll do whatever it takes to protect him because this is not something that he signed up for.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.