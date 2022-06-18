RHONJ: Teresa Giudice rocks tight pink cut-out dress to celebrate love bubble with fiance Luis Ruelas

Teresa isn’t here for anyone trying to pop her love bubble. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey starlet Teresa Giudice rocks a tight pink cut-out dress to celebrate her love bubble with her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Teresa spent a good part of Season 12 of RHONJ defending her relationship with Louie, especially regarding rumors about his past. Margaret Josephs became enemy number one for Teresa when she continued to comment about Louie.

Fans watched as Teresa coined her relationship a love bubble of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It appears the reality TV star has taken the phrase to a whole new level as her wedding day nears.

Teresa Giudice celebrates love bubble with fiancé Luis Ruelas in tight pink dress

Months after officially moving in together, Teresa and Louie hosted a housewarming party with their loved ones. Ahead of the festivities, Teresa took to Instagram to reveal her look of choice for the evening.

Teresa donned a skin-tight two pink with a slit up the side. There are several cut-outs in the outfit showing off Tre’s toned body. Her mid-section for one, as well as a dangle cut-out that gave a peek-a-boo glimpse of her boobs. The sleeveless dress may be a two-piece outfit, but it’s hard to tell from the photo.

“A little bit of summer is what the whole year is all about,” was the caption on the post, which included no mention of the part but did credit members of Teresa’s glam squad.

In another IG post, RHOBH fans were given more glimpses of Teresa’s outfit. One photo featured the complete look, revealing her light-pink high-heeled shoes.

The other pictures in Tre’s share included several pictures to showcase her love bubble theme. She kicked off the post standing next to Louie, who also wore pink for the night.

Other images in the mix were the happy couple with Teresa’s daughters and lots of the décor for the event.

What is happening with RHONJ star Teresa to wed Louie’s wedding?

It’s been a busy few weeks for the happy couple. Louie and Teresa have been doing damage control since Ramona Singer shared details of their big day.

At the MTV Movie Awards, Teresa admitted they added more security, and more changes would be coming thanks to Ramona’s leak. Melissa Gorga recently spilled Teresa did send out new wedding invitations.

The one question on The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans’ minds is, will the wedding be filmed for Season 13. Cameras have been rolling on the show for a couple of weeks.

Neither Teresa Giudice nor Louie Ruelas has confirmed if the wedding will be filmed. Teresa also didn’t share if cameras were present at the housewarming party. It’s a safe bet they were because the event is just the type of thing RHONJ fans enjoy seeing on the small screen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.