RHONJ: Teresa Giudice reveals Luis Ruelas called her ex-husband, talks blending families

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice wants her stepsons to be happy and comfortable with her. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has always said that she is all about family.

It seems like she found a man that respects and reciprocates those same values.

Teresa married Luis Ruelas this summer, and he went above and beyond to make her four daughters comfortable.

The reality star has revealed that Luis called her ex-husband Joe Giudice and that her husband reaching out to her ex made her daughters happy.

Teresa and Joe share four daughters together, Gia, 21, Gabriella,18, Milania,16, and Audriana,13.

Joe was deported back to his home country of Italy after he served 41 months in prison for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice’s daughters appreciate Luis Ruelas’ effort

A year after Joe’s deportation to Italy, he moved to the Bahamas to be closer to his daughters. They visit him any chance they get as they are very close to their dad.

That’s why it was very special to them that Luis took the time to communicate with their dad.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa told Fox News Digital, “Luis reached out to my ex-Joe, and it went amazing. It made my children happy, so I want to make my stepsons just as happy.”

Luis had two sons from his previous marriage. The OG of The Real Housewives of New Jersey revealed that she recently invited their mother over for dinner.

Teresa said that she did that for her stepsons, and she was happy to see how well their families were blending.

The Turning Tables author said multiple times that Luis is her soul mate and also revealed their decision when it came to signing a prenup.

Teresa Giudice gushed about her new in-laws

Teresa, who had a falling out with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, has been gushing about her new in-laws.

She recently went out with her sister and mother-in-law and said how thankful she was for them. The Dancing with the Stars alum posted a picture of the trio and wrote, “I really do have the best in-laws, thankful for you every day.”

Since the summer, Teresa has been keeping busy. She announced her new podcast, Namaste B$tches.

She also competed in this season of Dancing with the Stars but got eliminated in the second week.

However, Teresa didn’t let that get her down for long, as she just announced that she will be starring in a Christmas movie this Holiday Season.

Teresa will also be back in her dancing shoes for the finale of Dancing with the Stars.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.