RHONJ: Teresa Giudice reacts to Bethenny Frankel’s latest comments about her

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice revealed that Bethenny Frankel never had her on her talk show. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice revealed on her podcast, Namaste B$tches, that she spent the Thanksgiving holidays in Paris. Her husband, Luis Ruelas, wanted to take her there for some time but she didn’t have any free time.

They finally were able to coincide with her good friend Dolores Catania who had planned to go there with her boyfriend, Paul Connell.

Teresa explained to her co-host, Melissa Pfeister, that she disconnected from everything while she was in France.

So, Melissa proceeded to put her back in the loop.

She told her that Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York OG, had spoken about her recently.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG was a bit apprehensive. But Melissa reassured her that it was good.

Bethenny Frankel gives RHONJ star Teresa Giudice a major compliment

Melissa explained that Bethenny said that of all the Housewives, Teresa would be her first pick to be on Mount Rushmore.

Teresa revealed that she did see that. She said, “It makes me feel good. And I’m glad that Bethenny got to know the real Teresa.”

The Standing Strong author revealed that during the whole time Bethenny had her talk show, she never invited her on. She explained that she found it odd that she had been singled out and she never understood why.

Teresa added that everyone on her cast went on Bethenny’s talk show, except for her. She thought that Bethenny had an issue with her.

She added, “I don’t have anything bad to say about anybody. Unless somebody comes for me, I never throw the first punch.”

Teresa Giudice says she is glad things are good now

Teresa said that to this day she doesn’t understand why the Skinny Girl mogul didn’t have her on her show, as she was the most popular out of her castmates. She thought Bethenny didn’t like her.

However, she said that she doesn’t hold a grudge. The reality star that she thinks that now Bethenny got a chance to know who she really is.

She revealed that she met Bethenny on a couple of occasions and that everything was great. However, she didn’t bring up the fact that she never had her on her show. She said she noticed it back then, but she didn’t care.

Teresa concluded that Bethenny was beautiful inside and out and that she is very smart.

She said even if someone had badmouthed her to Bethenny in the past, now the RHONY alum seems to value her for who she is. And Teresa appreciated that.

Bethenny revealed her criteria for picking Teresa Giudice

Bethenny took to social media to reveal that she had selected Teresa as her first Housewife on Mount Rushmore. She discussed it on the first episode of her Rewives podcast.

She revealed that she had five criteria and that the RHONJ OG ticked all her boxes which were: humor, being unforgettable, understanding the assignment, being authentic instead of playing to what the fans want, and being very entertaining.

Teresa told Melissa, “I’m honored that she is now saying this about me.”

The RHONJ OG wasn’t this nice when she spoke about another podcast host, Teddi Mellencamp. She explained why she thinks Teddi is fake.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus and will return next year to Bravo.