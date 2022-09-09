RHONJ: Teresa Giudice pretty in pink dress with thigh-high slit

RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice looks beautiful with a post-honeymoon glow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is looking happier than ever and enjoying her post-nuptial bliss.

She recently took to social media to post a picture of herself holding a lush bouquet of pastel pink and white roses.

The OG looked gorgeous in a long pink dress with a high slit, revealing her upper thigh.

At the bottom, the dress also had a peekaboo effect making for a sexy look.

She smiled as big hoop earrings framed her face along with her brown and golden long locks.

Teresa made sure to tag the company the roses came from, the Rose Box in New York City.

She matched her dress and flowers with a pink lip.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice announces she is joining Dancing with the Stars

Things have been looking up for Teresa. She just came back from her honeymoon and announced some new projects.

Fans were excited to learn on her social media that she would be a contestant in the new season of Dancing with the Stars.

The season will be hosted by Tyra Banks and actor Alfonso Ribeiro. The 31st season of the popular show is set to air on September 19.

Teresa captioned her post, “Starting a new adventure and I really hope you’ll come along for the ride! I’ll be competing with some wonderful people this season on @dancingwiththestars and now it’s on @disneyplus.”

She added, “I can’t wait for you to see me each week and bring some Jersey to LaLa Land.”

She also thanked her husband Luis Ruelas for always supporting her and her four daughters along with his two sons.

She said she can’t wait to make them proud.

That is not the only new project Teresa took on this year.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice recently announced her new podcast

The Turning Tables authors recently took to Instagram to announce her new podcast with her friend, Melissa Pfeister.

At the time she wrote, “I wanted to share one more exciting life update before I leave for my honeymoon! The rumors are true and I’m starting a podcast with @melissapfeister when I get back.”

The first official episode dropped just two days ago. But there are also some short audios that aired as part of a teaser for the podcast. In them, she talked about her wedding and her honeymoon.

Teresa was also recently part of a hilarious DirecTV ad with Housewives Kenya Moore and Kyle Richards.

We love to see Teresa happy!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on Hiatus.