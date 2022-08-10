RHONJ: Teresa Giudice poses with husband Luis Ruelas in plunging dress with high slit

Teresa and Louie are living their best-newlywed life. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice poses with her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a plunging dress with a high silt as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

It’s been a whirlwind few days for the newlyweds, filled with love, happiness, and drama only fitting for reality television.

As filming for Season 13 of RHONJ came to a close, an explosive fight occurred between Teresa, Louie, her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

The intense encounter prompted the Gorgas to skip Louie and Tre’s wedding. Instead, they opted for a beach day with friends and family.

There were shots fired by Melissa and Joe and Teresa and Louie regarding family over the weekend.

However, all the drama with her brother isn’t popping Teresa’s love bubble as she embarks on married life with her love.

Teresa Giudice poses with husband Luis Ruelas in plunging dress with high slit

The newlyweds were all smiles in a photo Tre shared to her IG Stories earlier today.

Teresa rocked a sleeveless white dress with a plunging neckline and a high slit up the middle of the sheer bottom half of the dress. She completed her look with white open-toed shoes, a necklace that could be diamonds, and her husband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Louis sported a light blue plaid blazer over a navy button-down shirt with a pair of dark pants and dress shoes.

Tre tagged the location restaurant in The Highlawn restaurant and revealed her dress was by Suite 707 BB & Boutique. The reality TV star also credited Remi Cachet Hair Extensions for her long brown locks that cascaded down around her shoulders.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

There’s no question that Louie and Teresa are enjoying marital bliss after their lavish affair last weekend.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ reading was quite the affair

The IG Story comes hot on the heels of Teresa giving The Real Housewives of New Jersey exactly what they wanted, a glimpse at her wedding to Louie.

Teresa shared special moments from their big day that included a look at all the fun that was being had at the reception.

“August 6, 2022 – The day my soulmate became my husband @louiearuelas. Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come in to my life and love me & my girls unconditionally. Thank you to all of our loved ones who came to celebrate with us — our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support,” was part of the lengthy caption Teresa wrote alongside the video.

The blushing bride also had a long list of people to thank for helping her make her wedding dreams come true.

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice have never been happier in their love bubble. Tre proved that with a new social media share where they were all smiles, and she looked fabulous.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.