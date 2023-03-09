Teresa Giudice is thriving in Bali, Indonesia, where she’s spending a girl’s getaway with her closest friends while getting some relaxation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been sharing lots of photos from her trip, and her most recent was a dramatic outfit topped by an even more beautiful backdrop.

The video, posted on social media, showed Teresa clad in a long yellow dress with a plunging neckline and a belted wrap around the waist. The floor-length dress had a high slit and an extra-long train in the back.

Teresa had her waist-length hair parted down the middle and flowing in loose curls down her shoulders.

In one clip, the mom of four posed on a wooden step while showing off the full effect of her outfit as the camera panned to the gorgeous tropical setting behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another clip, Teresa sat at the edge of the steps with her legs crossed as she twirled her dress using a boomerang effect.

“Paradise, Bali 🌴☀️ #bali #ubud #paradise #cretya,” Teresa captioned the post.

The Bravo personality also added the location in her hashtags, The Cretya Ubud.

The scenic location is a luxury, private terrace club with an open-air concept spread across three floors, with guests getting a view of the lush rice fields and palm trees.

Teresa Giudice spends International Women’s Day in Bali

Teresa has been in Bali for the past few days with her sister-in-law Veronica Ruelas and other women in her circle.

The getaway has been peaceful for the 50-year-old, who has been dealing with drama back in New Jersey with her family.

There’s no drama between Teresa and Veronica, who she’s dubbed as her sister, as they continue to bond and enjoy their vacation together.

Teresa posted photos of her and Veronica lounging poolside while clad in their colorful bikinis, and the Bali babes were having a great time.

The pair also spent International Women’s Day with their friends at the Pura Mengening Tampak Siring– a temple in Bali, and they all participated in a water purification ceremony.

The reality TV personality shared a group photo on Instagram and said the ceremony “was an amazing experience supporting and uplifting each other.”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Namaste B$tches merchandise

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is excited about the new merchandise for her podcast Namaste B$thces.

She promoted the designs on social media as her oldest daughter Gia Giudice modeled a black hoodie with the logo written in gold and white.

“Namaste never looked so good,” wrote Teresa in her Instagram post. “Get yours while they are hot! Limited edition and selling faster than the ingredientses I’m putting in my chili tonight!”

Teresa noted that the Namaste B$tches merch was available at namastebitches.store.

The style that Gia donned in the promo cost $65, and there’s also a white, long-sleeved t-shirt that cost $38. However, both styles are now sold out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.